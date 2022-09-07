Modern technology has made it really easy for sports fans to keep up-to-speed with the latest news and live action from the wonderful world of sports.

Downloading reliable sports apps allows you to keep updated with what is happening in your favourite sport throughout the year.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the best sports apps for iOS devices, starting with a platform every fan should subscribe to.

The Athletic

The Athletic has transformed sports reporting in recent years, providing fans with top-quality journalism at an affordable price.

Form breaking news to long-form features and more, The Athletic app is a must-have platform for any self-respecting sports fan.

Featuring many of the top journalists in their respective sports, The Athletic blows most other sports apps out of the water.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports’ mix of news coverage and broadcast content has helped them become one of the leading sports outlets in the world.

They have become synonymous with the Premier League, but the scope of their coverage runs much deeper than the top flight of football in England.

News and live coverage of basketball, American Football, horse racing, cricket, rugby, Formula 1, golf and much more is available via the Sky Sports app.

ESPN

If you want top notch coverage of North American sports, look no further than ESPN’s superb website and the associated live streaming platform.

Featuring news, latest scores, results, league tables, features, analysis and more, ESPN has all the main bases covered for professional and college sports.

Their ESPN+ streaming service is also available via iOS, giving fans around the clock access to live sports throughout the year.

YouTube TV

For fans needing an app that offers comprehensive live streaming of sports from around the world, you would be hard pushed to find a better platform than YouTube TV.

Subscribers can watch tons of sports content from several major broadcasters including CBS, ESPN, NBC, FS1, FS2 and many more.

The Golf Channel, NBA TV, NFL Network and MLB Network are amongst a plethora of other channels available via YouTube TV.

NBC Sports

The NBC Sports app gives fans easy access to thousands of live sports events including NFL Sunday Night Football, Premier League, NASCAR and the PGA Tour.

There is also a wide range of regionalised content available from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, making this a great way to follow the fortunes of your favourite team.

With video-on-demand, highlights, full event replays, alternate camera angles and more, the NBC Sports app is one of the best in the business.

Sling TV

The Sling TV app offers a great range of options for streaming live sports, and comes with the added bonus that the subscription packages are extremely flexible.

The standard Orange subscription features three ESPN channels, Stadium and Blue, providing fans with an excellent array of live action.

If you fancy pushing the boat out a little more, the Blue subscription features beIN SPORTS, NBC Sports, NFL Network, NBA TV and many more.

fuboTV

fuboTV was initially launched as a platform for fans who wanted to watch live football streams, but it has since grown into one of the most comprehensive sports apps on the market.

Football is still well represented, with the platform offering easy access to live coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and other major competitions.

All of the major North American leagues are also covered comprehensively, along with golf, horse racing, motorsports and many more.

CBS Sports

The CBS Sports app bears some similarities to ESPN, offering fans superb coverage of North American sports throughout the year.

However, where they have the edge over their rival is offering free coverage of live events across several sports including football, golf and basketball.

With superb website content to support the live sports output, the CBS Sports app is well worth downloading to your iOS device.

Paramount+

In a world where the cost of living is rising at a frightening rate, it is good to know that not every sports app comes with a hefty subscription.

Paramount+ is one of the most affordable ways to watch live sports and provides access to action from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

College leagues and golf are amongst a wide range of other sports available on Paramount+, making this another app you should seriously consider adding to your device.

The Final Word

If you are planning on using any of the apps we’ve recommended, it may also be worth downloading reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) software. We love ExpressVPN, which comes with tons of security features and allows you to unlock content which would normally be blocked in your jurisdiction.