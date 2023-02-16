The Environmental Impact of Upgrading your Phone

There are two ways to go when it comes to upgrading your phone – and in this article, we’re exploring the environmental impact of both.

Imagine you’ve got the latest iPhone 11, and you’re happy with its functions and features. Then imagine that the upgrade is released, and you’re forced to choose between treating yourself to a brand new model, or instead searching for a used iPhone 11 Pro Max .

The latter can feel less luxurious and exciting – however, we’re here to share the environmental realities of all those upgrades in the tech industry and why opting for second hand devices is the way to go.

What happens when you buy a brand new device at retail cost

The first and most significant difference between the retail industry and the second hand market is the cost difference. A second hand iPhone of any grade or standard will cost you far less than a new one, with most refurbished devices offering the same quality and only very minor and unnoticeable marks.

If, however, you opt for a new iPhone, the environmental impacts are even worse.

Not only do smartphones and electronic devices use up 85% of their energy consumption during the manufacturing process, thus demonstrating how demand for these new models is affecting the natural world, but discarded devices turn into e-waste and can have a damaging impact on the surroundings which make up their landfill site. Leaking chemicals into the water and soil has an effect on the ecosystem of the area, wreaking havoc in our natural environments.

To cut a long story short, when you tap into the demand for brand new iPhones and other devices, you are feeding an industry which uses an unprecedented amount of energy, and which contributes to the growing issue of landfill.

What happens when you buy second hand?

If you choose to buy a second hand device, you will find yourself armed with an upgrade at a fraction of the price – extending the lifespan of an otherwise unwanted handset.

By giving a second lease of life to a device that someone else has sold, we keep devices out of the landfill for longer and invest time and energy in a recycling process which makes the tech industry more sustainable – provided consumers buy into it and consider both selling and buying smartphones and personal devices.

