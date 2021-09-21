The impact Apple has on technology and society

Nowadays, technology surrounds our society with smart devices ranging from iPad, iPhones, Apple TVs to more advanced technology regarding science, medical research, and more. Such innovations have become more and more crucial for societies to grow and advance. Technology will always continue to advance and develop. In addition to that, new technological advancements have the potential to positively affect people’s lives.

What is digital technology?

Digital technology includes all electronic devices, automated systems, as well as resources that store, produce and process information. Digital technology is used in every aspect of everyday culture since nowadays almost everything is dependent on computers in one way or another. Such technologies have impacted over 50 per cent of the world’s population, progressing faster than any other breakthrough and affecting civilization.

The impact it has on society

The living standards of many people have improved as a result of technological advancements in recent decades. It impacts the way people interact, how they learn and think. Technology benefits society and influences how individuals connect with one another on a regular basis. As a result, making today’s society heavily reliant on technology and its products such as TVs, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, to name a few.

Because of technological advancements, the capacity to enjoy entertainment has become increasingly practical and convenient. The internet has given us access to unlimited information at any time of the day. This way we have the option of finding almost anything online from different everyday products to information about any topic by simply searching for it at the search bar.

Technologies in the health sector are assisting in saving lives, diagnosing illnesses, as well as, extending the average lifespan. Whereas, when it comes to education, technology has opened up many opportunities including virtual learning for young students who don’t have the option to study in a usual learning setting. Electronic devices such as iPads, MacBook Air, Apple Watch from Apple offers, besides for entertainment, are being used in an educational setting to increase cooperation and involve students in learning activities.

Influential tech companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Apple, to name a few, have had a significant positive impact on today’s society. Including products like the iPhone or iPad, which have had a profound impact on our culture and society with their wide range of capabilities.

For example, the iPhone has substituted so many other gadgets, making it a non-replaceable item in an individual's everyday life. Some of the many things that the iPhone has replaced include alarm clocks, books, camcorders, flashlights, scanners, newspapers, music players, calculators, calendars, and more.

It helps businesses grow

Many technological developments and innovations are driven by corporations trying to better their products and the ability to sell those products. As a result of such advancements, business tactics have considerably changed and improved.

For instance, when it came to the hiring process, many companies had very few options to employ new staff, through traditional ways such as newspaper ads or seeking assistance from hiring organizations. Whereas now, because of technology and many other social networking platforms, the recruiting market has grown significantly through recent years.

Additionally, businesses would have a hard time going through statistics, making them extremely limited. The only way to go through reports or data would be on a monthly basis, therefore, making it impossible to execute well-informed marketing strategies and decisions.

The future

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), over half the world’s population utilizes the internet, resulting in 3.5 billion daily Google searches. The future of technology advancements will be more fascinating than the present. In only the previous few years, around 90 per cent of the world’s data has been produced. As conducted from an article done by AnalyticsWeek, there will be over 50 billion smart devices to gather, share data, and evaluate, all within the next 5 years.