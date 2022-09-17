The List of Websites All College Students Should Bookmark

Getting a higher education is complicated, but technology is developing every day to make it easier. That’s why we have prepared a selection of students’ most popular and easy-to-use apps. We are sure that these applications will help you to make the learning process more enjoyable. You can use these applications separately or together, depending on your needs. They complement each other perfectly. Here we go!

Microsoft To Do

Anyone with Windows 10 also has access to this application, which is ideal for organizing group work. Among the things, a student can do with it are shared task lists so that each participant in the work can know what he or she has to do at any given moment. It also allows you to follow the performance of each one so that you can provide a timely attention to the lazy ones and/or lend a hand.

Cite This For Me

When citing information, it is essential to use the correct format. This is taken care of by Cite This For Me, a free web page that includes many citation styles, which adapts to the type of source, from books to journals, scientific articles, or web pages. You can cite manually or choose a quotation from its search engine.

Wow Essays

Wow Essays is a platform for helping students with writing assignments. If writing assignments are too much for you, you can order essays on any topic from professional writers. This way, you will be sure of the quality of your work and save your energy for other assignments. Wow Essays has established itself as a reliable and user-friendly platform. Of course, if you are wondering, “Who can write my paper for me free?” you are unlikely to find free essay writers here. But with great discounts and budget prices, you absolutely could!

Coursera

Coursera offers thousands of open and online university courses from universities around the world. It even allows you to obtain certificates of achievement, which will come in handy to complete your resume. The Coursera Campus version gives university students access to unlimited guided projects and one free course per year.

Docsity

If we talk about applications for students, you can’t miss Docsity. This document exchange forum is a treasure for finding notes, exams, exercises or theses. Universities even organize documents, making finding what each student needs easier. Some 15 million students from all over the world already share their compositions on this forum.

My Study Life

This is another one of those student apps that can simplify many college lives. My Study Life helps to organize tasks by scheduling them. A reminder system ensures not to miss a single assignment or exam. It can be used interchangeably on a computer or smartphone.

Canva

Adding a good design can make all the difference when handing in a paper. Canva makes it easy. This online graphic design tool allows you to work in teams and use templates in case it is unclear where to start to plan the visible part of the document. From infographics to videos, this application is capable of enhancing any content.

Genially

If the delivery of a paper includes a presentation in the classroom or in front of a court, Genially is an excellent alternative. This tool facilitates the creation of customizable presentations with valuable interactive resources such as animations or gamification. Like Canva, it has templates that help conceptualize the display and offers many ideas to make it more attractive. It also facilitates the creation of interactive videos and infographics in teams.

Flipd

This study timer helps many college students stay focused on their assignments and monitor their progress. This app is designed to encourage users to avoid the dreaded procrastination or getting hooked on Fortnite when they should be studying. It even offers inspirational quotes and badges upon reaching certain milestones. It also allows you to lock your phone when you need maximum concentration or log into virtual study rooms to increase motivation.

So, don’t forget to bookmark all these websites! We hope that using them will make the study process more enjoyable!