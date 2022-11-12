The Main Benefits of the Video API

Application Programming Interface or API is a solution that is quite literally life-saving for modern developers and businesses. Thanks to APIs, interacting with certain software has become infinitely easier. Because most companies rely heavily on video streaming and digital conferencing solutions, there is a need to maintain and upgrade such software constantly. Without APIs, this process would have been lengthy, difficult, and expensive. Luckily, it is now possible to write a single line of code to add such software as Digital Samba to your business website and start using it instantly.

What Is an API?

API stands for Application Programming Interface. To put it simply, API is an easy way for two software programs to communicate. Its purpose is to make communication between software and hardware easier. Thanks to APIs, developers can implement a range of changes in software without going through the trouble of encoding everything.

If a certain company does not utilize APIs for its technical solutions, it would be losing money and time. It is challenging to work with various video formats, especially with live video streams, which is why using APIs is a necessity.

Advantages of Using Video APIs

Incorporating APIs in your company has numerous advantages. These solutions facilitate your technical needs in multiple ways. Here are some of the most prominent benefits:

Scalability – simple video conferencing in a browser without additional software or hardware is now possible thanks to WebRTC. While this technology allows users to communicate easily, whether only two computers are connecting or more, servers are needed to support this connection. With APIs, developers can facilitate video conferencing and eliminate various inconveniences, such as bottlenecks that hinder bandwidth.

Servers – of course, two computers cannot establish a connection out of the blue. Servers are needed to host all these video calls and allow people to use browsers conveniently. However, not all companies can or want to maintain their servers and spend money on servicing them all the time. In this case, using APIs will save you trouble and money.

Quick launches – developing software from scratch requires a lot of time, money, effort, and skill. Not all businesses have developers that can spend however long on creating programs from the ground. This is not cheating to use APIs and make your life easier. You can create new solutions and add new features to the already existing software much quicker and easier using APIs.

Security – with video APIs, it is important to follow security regulations. This ensures safety for everyone using the software. Digital Samba is GDPR-compliant and incorporates E2EE encryption, which makes its video API extremely secure and convenient.

Variety – even if you start with one API and eventually decide that you want to try other options, you can pick another API and start using it instead easily. If you build your software from scratch, it usually means that you have to keep using it in case you do not want to start over completely. With APIs, this issue is solved.

Constant support – when you create your software, it is your responsibility to keep all the documents and maintain the servers. When using APIs, you receive convenient documentation from the hosting company, as well as professional technical support.

It is one of the most popular choices to use API for a business. In this case, the client company receives all the necessary assistance in every stage, from the idea of software to its integration and maintenance.

Benefits of Using Video Conferencing for Businesses

With API, even small businesses receive so many opportunities to implement video conferencing. These solutions are incredibly useful today if you want your business to be successful. Here are some of the advantages of using video conferencing solutions:

Multitasking – for small businesses, it is especially important to be able to communicate efficiently. When employees perform multiple roles and have many tasks at hand, it is great to have the possibility to join a video call within seconds without running around the office or driving somewhere. This saves a lot of time and money.

Communicating with clients – to keep in touch with your customers, it is great to present certain video content regularly. One of the most engaging video solutions today is a webinar. People love professional webinars that either teach something new or present products and services conveniently.

Useful tools – video streaming is not only about transmitting video and sound but having convenient tools for communication and collaboration. All viewers can use chat boxes, polls, and other features to talk to the hosts and other people, as well as leave their feedback. This is extremely helpful for companies as it allows for collecting precious data about their client base.

Customer care – you can offer client support in a form of a video chat. This is one of the most efficient client care methods as you can communicate with customers in real-time. This is also quicker than using text chat. If your business offers some sort of repairs, you can also offer video consultation, which can be useful sometimes instead of actually visiting the client.

Social media image – video streaming is an integral part of many social media platforms. With convenient streaming solutions, you can build an audience on your socials and expand the client base. The video format is more preferable today in comparison with text posts and photos. Try experimenting with shorter videos and long streams to see what suits you best.

Video APIs are now shaping the way businesses work and interact with clients. Thanks to API solutions, the development, integration, and maintenance of video conferencing software have become incredibly simple and accessible.