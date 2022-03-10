Instagram is the go-to social media platform of the generation. A lot of content gets uploaded and consumed every minute in this space.

This social media platform doesn’t even tend to sleep.

Folks who are here taking it as a future career option, or just to gather engagement for what they have to offer try every bit under their possibility to gather traffic around their posts.

Hashtags, SEO, profile pictures, bio, caption, and every other minute detail work to make your post visible to the audience.

In the midst of all of that, we have the time to post on the app, which is often considered less substantial. But, that concept is wrong and needs to be avoided.

Importance of Posting at the Right Time on Instagram

The main idea behind posting at the right times comes from the factor that at what time do most people stay active?

While somebody is scrolling their feed and your content is uploaded at that hour itself, they will tend to engage with that as that will appear on their feed.

But the thing is that different niches have different timings as it is statistically seen that contents posted at that hour come to the view of the targeted audience.

The Right Time to Post on Instagram: Decoded According to Various Niches

In this section, we will try to cover the right time to post on Instagram for different popular niches to give a broader idea of this aspect.

Healthcare

Healthcare is a field that usually comes with short but informative posts. So people who tend to engage with this are likely to read this on days they are free so that they can get better access.

Reseahashasled to the idea that the best time to post on healthcare is on Sundays between 8 am to 9 am.

Media

Media refers to the ongoing. So, people like to know about their whereabouts at a busy hour as they stay the most active at those moments.

Also, for some reason or the other, there are days when they tend to get more traffic. So, the most suitable time that has come out is 1 pm to 5 pm on Tuesdays.

Education

This is another niche that comes up with informative posts and has information that requires thought.

The period that we have for this field is somewhat weird but it is what it is. It is from 4 am to 5 am on Wednesdays.

If you want to make some sense of it, you can consider the social media context.

Nonprofit

Nonprofit organizations come with posts that say about their organization or invitation for events and other relevant matters.

It does not need an ideal time to post but owing to engagement and Instagram’s algorithm, the time between 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesdays is considered the best.

Restaurants

A restaurant is a business. So, whenever it comes with content, it will be luring.

Now, taking it to the targeted people is a task.

It gets somewhat easier if you take the time between 9 am to 1 pm on Mondays to post.

Tech

This niche is not a general public thing. Contents on this niche already experience lesser traffic, as not everyone relates to this. So, for this, the right time to post holds even more importance.

As that can bring some more users of choice to the content and the time is 10 am to 11 am, 2 pm to 5 pm, and 8 pm on Mondays.

Travel and Tourism

Travel and tourism is a field of interest for many. Not that everybody can accomplish, but engaging with the posts is likely to be done with a large percentage of the audience.

So, the ideal time to post such content is 7 am on Thursdays.

Hospitality

Another content that is mostly made by businesses. Sometimes, it is also some organizations.

The ideal time to post is noon on Wednesdays.

Five Other Ways to Increase Engagement on Instagram

There are some other ways to increase engagement. Those are:

Publish more videos

Use a lot of hashtags

Keep a track of data

Publish More Videos

The more videos you post, the more you get folks to engage with your profile. Videos are contents that are of a certain time duration and if the same is interesting, you are good to go.

Use proper captions and engaging details to make it look better.

Hashtags are a very good way of getting engagement on the app. Folks tend to follow hashtags of their choice.

This way they can directly reach the content they want without taking the effort of following every other account.

Now, if they come across the content of their choice, they will automatically press the follow button.

A lot of hashtags will bring you to folks who follow all of that. But make sure you use the general ones or the ones that are particularly related to your niche.

Irrelevant ones make it look clumsy and unprofessional.

Keep a Track of Data

Keeping a track of your whereabouts is how you work on the app. You try new things, or you continue with the old methods, it is on you to ensure that the work is top-notch.

For that, your analytics should always be on the check. This way you can get an early hint if and when things do not work your way.

Mega famous is a way to get some initial acceleration, in terms of likes and followers.

Wrapping up

In this blog, we have tried our best to talk about the right time to post on Instagram.

As we have covered every aspect from why to think of the right and what exactly is the right time, we are hopeful that things work out your way.

Also, with that we just want to add that, there is no hard and fast rule to crack Instagram’s algorithm, some things may not work for all your content.

So, always keep in mind to try different things and mix and match. Never forget that flexibility is your way through Instagram.