Protecting personal information and maintaining private transactions is a continuing problem in a society that is increasingly going online. Passwords are quickly going out of date, and biometric authentication is essential to guaranteeing safety. Biometrics are particular human traits that can be recorded and used in IT systems as a kind of authentication.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the size of the global biometric system market is anticipated to reach a new window of $65.3 billion by 2024. Businesses and people are increasingly favoring biometric authentication as their preferred authentication technique. Biometric authentication uses distinctive bodily characteristics to confirm a person’s identification rather than relying on conventional passwords. Below is the role of biometric authentication in password management:

Faster Authentication

Biometric authentication is also remarkably quick and simple to use. You can scan your fingerprint or use face recognition to confirm your identity rather than enter a password. Logging into many accounts throughout the day can save a lot of time.

Delta Airlines has named its passenger experience technologies the Delta Sync platform, which comprises face biometrics for check-in procedures, bag drops, security, and boarding.

High Level of Security

A higher level of security is offered by biometric authentication, which regular passwords cannot match. It is far more challenging for someone to access your accounts or information without authorization because your biometric data is specific to you. This means that biometric authentication greatly increases the security of your personal and sensitive data.

No Need to Remember Complicated Passwords

For many years, a password has been the standard security measure for every electronic gadget, shared system, or digital database. Unfortunately, as our dependency on technology and cybercrime has increased, passwords have become less effective and unreliable.

Thanks to biometric authentication, people don’t have to worry about data security or memorize complex passwords because only their biological traits may be used to get their data. Southwest Airlines, for example, has implemented biometric authentication for their employees to access Swalife. This enhances the portal’s security and eliminates the need for employees to remember and manage multiple passwords.

Counter Flaws of Passwords

Unfortunately, many users don’t know the best practices to create secure passwords, exposing their data and making passwords vulnerable to leaks. Employees in the business world learn that their credentials have been hacked due to this attribute, despite their best efforts to adhere to their company’s password standards. Your information may be at risk if your company lacks a competent IT team to handle password security.

By improving the login process, biometric login can counter some of the flaws of passwords.

An Efficient Component of Conformity

At specific levels of security, many compliance frameworks require Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Your system’s entire MFA services could include a strong biometric password scheme. Biometric passwords are already used as part of MFA schemas in sectors including processing transactions, finance, and medicine.