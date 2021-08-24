The Role of Technological Advancement in Education

The role of technology in education is an important topic, and it deserves more attention. Technology can enhance learning by providing new ways for students to interact with content and each other. It can also provide access to otherwise unavailable resources due to geographical location or economic status.

Before COVID-19, data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that only 36 per cent of teachers in Australia were given incentives to use digital devices in schools. That has rapidly changed during the pandemic, with schools forced to adapt to digital and remote learning environments quickly.

The new generation of learners is different from any before them, and they’re changing the way we teach. Technology has changed how students learn, what they want to learn, how they interact in classrooms, and in turn, how Bachelor and Master of Education courses are taught.

Federal Government data shows that almost half of Australian children aged six to 13 used a mobile phone in 2020, while more than 80 per cent of children aged five to 17 own a screen-based device like a smartphone or tablet.

With today’s youth having such unprecedented access to technology and digital learning environments accelerated by COVID, It’s time to rethink education to meet the needs of today’s learners.

Students are taking more responsibility for their learning using technology

In previous generations, the traditional teacher at the blackboard has delivered information for students to receive and learn passively. Technology has changed that, with students using technology to take more control over their education.

The use of digital tools is becoming an increasingly important part of the curriculum in schools worldwide. With these technologies, students can learn at their own pace and take on more responsibility for studying. They can also collaborate with other learners around the globe to share ideas and knowledge.

The use of digital tools allows teachers to create lessons tailored to individual needs, while students can access content from anywhere on any device – all without ever leaving the classroom. This creates an environment that empowers everyone to reach their full potential.

Technology makes it easier for teachers to create instructional materials

You can make lessons more interesting with videos, animations, quizzes or games. Your students will love the new material and be eager to learn from you again tomorrow. And because they have so much fun learning with these tools, they won’t realise how much they’re learning in the process.

With technology, you can easily share your lesson plans with parents and students, and you can also use technology as an assessment tool.

You Can Help Children With Learning Disabilities or Mental Health Issues

Many children and teens face challenges in the classroom because of conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, or autism. Technology is an excellent tool for helping children with learning disabilities or mental health issues find success.

With apps that focus on specific skills they’re struggling with, combined with traditional solutions like tutoring, therapy, and medication, you can make a real difference in their lives.

Technology is changing the way we learn and teach. It's not just about what you know, but how you use it. And now, there are more tools than ever before that can help make teaching life easier and more effective. From apps for students to software for teachers, technology can help educators become more effective in the classroom.