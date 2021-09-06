The Science and Technology behind Smartphones

A smartphone is a portable digital device that offers comprehensive functionalities like computing, multimedia, and mobile telephone with an extensive operating system facilitating internet and software applications. Before a handful of players like Samsung, Apple and Huawei dominated the market of smartphones, the tech company IBM unveiled the first Smartphone in the market in 1994, known as Simon Personal Communicator {SPC}. In the late 2000s, Nokia dominated the market and unveiled an internet-enabled flip phone with a camera which marked the end of the SPC smartphones.

Science and Technology

However, Steve Jobs and the Macworld team unveiled the iPhone, the evolution of present-day smartphones like iOS and Android. The first iPhone was better than previous smartphones technologies because it featured an unaltered down version of the internet that allowed its users to browse like on the desktop computer. Secondly, the iPhone’s touchscreen interface was capacitively making it the sole of interaction, leading to the decline of keyboard smartphones like Blackberry.

Many companies have been at the forefront to unveil the latest Smartphone technology to make things better day by day. Below are some of the technology that has made smartphones be an excellent tool for communication, personal computer, and entertainment. They include;

The science behind smartphones involves technology, computer science, GPS using satellites in space outside of the Earth, and much more. It’s incredible to see how to advance the telephone since a famous scientist inventor named Alexander Gram bell invented it. Here we explain the science and technology of Smartphones, but to learn more about science, try these science quizzes to play fun science games and learn more about other fields of science. You can start with the technology quiz for a general fun overview of the world’s leading technology.

Google Play and App store Applications

Google and Apple have a wide variety of mobile applications that allows you to communicate and access services like banking, dating sites, and social platforms for improved experience with your Smartphone. Besides, these applications have also made things easier, like accessing transport and online shopping, and many more. Furthermore, these applications have also assisted businesses to grow exponentially, thereby increasing the revenue of enterprises like SMEs, Mobile payments, the transport sector, and G-enabled.

Advanced Biomethaves Technology

Smartphones companies have up their game for the last 14 years since 2007 because it includes biometric technology that can distinguish our face, voice, fingerprint, and signature. These recognition features have been designed for security purposes due to increased online insecurity from third-party access to your data, phishing, and hacking.

5G enabled cellular network connection

Despite having 4 G-enabled smartphones that have proven to be the best and the fastest network, late 2019 companies like iPhone, Oppo, Huawei, and Samsung have gone farther to unveil 5 G-enabled smartphones faster than the previous versions for improved internet speed and experience.

Tracking Technology

Did you know you cannot access other services via your Smartphone device if the location of your device is turned off? Thus due to the urge to provide quality service, even before downloading any application, you must turn on your device location for the third party to purchase data to improve their marketing strategy and quality, or else you will be limited to access more services. Moreover, you can also pin your location for others to track you when the need arises.

Syncing smartphones with wearable technology

Smartphones have generally improved to become much beneficial not only for entertainment and communication but also to help you monitor your health. This is because it has integrated wearable technology such as smartwatches, fitness bracelets, and many more. Synchronizing these apps with your Smartphone, you can ultimately monitor your blood sugar, pressure, heart rate, and many more. Nevertheless, you can also sync home and security applications with your phone to easily manage and provide maximum security at home.

More Cameras with Augmented Reality and sliding cameras

Smartphones have added more cameras that can even pop up, with some having triple cameras design.

And others as much as five to nine for improved focal point and quality. Moreover, they also include AR technology to make the image look natural and modified.