The SuperEQ Q2 Earbuds is Your Next Favorite AirPods Alternative

SuperEQ, a Hong Kong-based audio specialist firm, is getting ready to release its newest true wireless earbuds, the Q2 Pro Hybrid ANC TWS Earbuds.

Let’s take a look at the features that make the Q2 and why it’s shaping up to be a serious contender to popular wireless earbuds in the market.

The SuperEQ Q2 Pro Hybrid TWS Earbuds – What Is It?

The latest true wireless earbuds from SuperEQ is already shaping up pretty nicely. Currently, it’s only available in Black, but the case and the gold highlights and S-logo emblazoned into the audio accessory make it stand out from the crowd.

The charging case and material that went into the making of the Q2 Pro are carefully considered- SuperEQ is known for producing high quality audio headphones that are great value for money, and the Q2 is no exception. The details are impeccable and reflect the company’s commitment to quality.

The Q2 Pro sports the same active noise cancelling technology as top brands, which makes listening an immersive experience. Activate it and you won’t get interrupted no matter the environmental noise. This feature is already a must-have in today’s world, and Q2 delivers on this aspect beautifully.

On the opposite end, you can also activate Transparency mode, which eliminates the need to remove your earbuds when you want to hear what’s going on around you. A simple on-earbud action swaps between the two ambient modes so you can switch and adapt on the fly.

Another attractive feature is the price. Being that the Q2 Pro is currently on pre-sale, those who are interested should definitely check out the premium TWS earbuds on SuperEQ’s official website.

The Q2 Pro Hybrid ANC TWS Earbuds is Launching This Month

Interested in getting a daily driver for listening to your favorite tunes, for calls and watching your TV shows and movies?

The Q2 Pro can be exactly that, and SuperEQ is preparing for the launch of the TWS earbuds this month. You can already grab yours on the official website at a pre-sale price.

The true wireless earbuds is a fine example of the latest technology. It houses Bluetooth 5.2 for more stable connections even at longer ranges. The size of the earbuds is just right, and you get a comfortable and snug fit each and every time. If you’re accustomed to SuperEQ headphones and wireless earbuds then you’ll feel right at home with the Q2 Pro.

In terms of battery life the Q2 Pro is no slouch. A single full charge can last up to 7 and a half hours using 50% volume and with the active noise cancelling technology activated. That should be more than enough to last you a whole day of listening to music, podcasts or when watching movies or playing games.

The battery life extends more with the charging case in play. Charging time is only 2 hours, and you can squeeze out a respectable playback time on that.

Buy on the Official SuperEQ Website

When buying premium wireless earbuds it’s best to get the product on the official website.

SuperEQ is currently hosting a presale event for its much-awaited Q2 Pro Hybrid ANC TWS Earbuds. You can still catch the promo and add the Q2 Pro to your cart and check out to get the wireless earbuds when it launches this month. The site is offering several payment options, including G Pay, Apple Pay, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and more.

The Q2 Pro is set to be a stellar addition to SuperEQ’s audio accessory lineup. We’ll just have to wait until the hybrid ANC TWS launches to the general public soon.