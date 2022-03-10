The Technology Behind BLUETTI’s Industry-Leading LiFePO4 Batteries

BLUETTI is a portable solar generator brand that’s associated with quality, attention to detail and product versatility. But did you know that the company has one of the best battery cells in the portable energy solutions industry?

The secret is new and more efficient technology, particularly its LiFePO4 battery cells. It has become one of Bluetti’s staples in creating portable power station products with the consumer in mind.

Longer-Lasting LiFePO4 Batteries

Today’s devices are now more portable due to the fact that they contain built-in batteries. However, the problem lies in its longevity- most will have to rely on being plugged to wall outlets when their cycle has exceeded.

LiFePO4 technology is a huge step forward to creating more efficient and long-lasting batteries. By definition, LFP cells are lithium iron phosphate, sporting a Li+ carrier and LibFePO4 and LiaC6 cathodes and anodes, respectively.

Under intensive testing, LFP batteries were found to have an excellent electrochemical performance. It also has a much lower resistance compared to existing batteries in the market.

For the layman, LiFePO4 is the better battery as it exhibits a higher current rating and is more stable in terms of thermal temperature. What’s even more amazing is that it’s relatively safer and has a longer life cycle.

LiFePO4 Batteries vs Lithium Ion and NCM

Studies have pitted Bluetti’s LFP batteries with those that come from Ecoflow and Jackery, with Bluetti coming out on top in terms of long-term cost, longevity and overall efficiency.

Bluetti tops the list in cost as it tends to present lower maintenance requirements in the long run.

Bluetti’s LFP Batteries and Solar Generators – The Perfect Combination

Consumers can expect the following benefits when they purchase the Bluetti solar generator and battery product of their choice.

Unparalleled Safety

LFP batteries are the safest type of portable energy storage in the industry. What’s more impressive is that Bluetti has encased them in aluminum cases that are designed to withstand significant impacts, high temperature and pressure variations, among others.

Superb Efficiency

LFP is definitely better than lead acid types when it comes to being energy efficient. Capacity is at an amazing 90%, which means you can squeeze more use out of BLUETTI’s battery than any other brand.

Typically, LiFePO4 batteries can discharge beyond 90 percent, and this will come in handy as you enjoy your portable solar generator.

Lighter, More Portable

Battery portability, such as its size and weight can play a huge factor in solar generators. Bluetti chose LFP as it’s lighter than most, which makes its products more portable than leading brands. In addition, some modular station models were built with mobility in mind so you don’t have to compromise when it comes to energy needs.

Longer Life, Better Value for Money

LFP cells can be charged and discharged thousands of times. Bluetti has portable solar generators that have a maximum of 3500 cycles, thanks to the LiFePO4 technology. It’s one way to ensure that consumers don’t have to worry about their generator’s lifespan and having to buy a replacement in just a short time.

Bluetti Portable Power Stations with LiFePO4 Batteries – Reliable, Off-Grid Energy Solution

Bluetti has a variety of solar products that have the industry-leading LiFePO4 technology, including the AC300 modular system and the AC200 Max, both capable and hefty generators in their own right. If you’re looking for a reliable energy storage that delivers when you need it, LiFePO4 should be first on your list.