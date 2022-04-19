The Top New Fintech Apps to Watch in 2022

Fintech apps downloads in 2022 are expected to reach 24.73 billion, up from 16.65 billion in 2019, according to Statista. This explosive growth is being driven by the increasing popularity of mobile banking and other financial services.

One of the biggest trends in fintech right now is the rise of mobile apps. More and more people are using their smartphones to manage their finances, and this trend is only going to continue in 2022. There are a number of new fintech apps that are designed specifically for mobile, and they are making it easier than ever to manage your money on the go.

Another big trend in fintech is the increasing popularity of robo-advisors. These apps use algorithms to provide financial advice, and they are becoming increasingly popular with investors who want to take a hands-off approach to their finances. Robo-advisors can offer a lot of benefits, including lower fees and the ability to rebalance your portfolio automatically.

Another exciting trend in fintech is the rise of blockchain technology. This new technology has the potential to revolutionize the financial industry, and there are a number of new apps that are using it to create innovative new products and services. Blockchain-based apps have the potential to change the way we bank, invest, and even trade stocks.

These are just a few of the many trends that we are seeing in the world of fintech. New apps are being developed all the time, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the latest innovations.

The world of fintech is always changing, and new apps are popping up all the time. We will take a look at 10 of the most exciting fintech apps to watch in 2022. These apps are changing the way people interact with money, and they are sure to revolutionize the financial industry.

The List of Apps:

Chime is a mobile app that allows users to manage their finances on the go. The app offers a variety of features, including budgeting tools, direct deposit, and even early access to your paycheck. Chime is one of the most popular fintech apps on the market, and it is sure to continue growing in popularity in 2022.

Wealthfront is an automated investing service that helps users grow their wealth with minimal effort. The app offers a variety of features, including tax-loss harvesting and automatic portfolio rebalancing. Wealthfront is perfect for anyone who wants to grow their savings without having to put in a lot of work.

Acorns is a micro-investing app that allows users to invest their spare change. The app rounds up each purchase to the nearest dollar and invests the difference in a portfolio of ETFs. Acorns is a great way to get started with investing, and it is perfect for anyone who wants to grow their savings with minimal effort.

Betterment is an online financial advisor that provides personalized advice and investment management. The app offers a variety of features, including goal-based investing and automatic rebalancing. Betterment is ideal for anyone who wants professional help managing their finances.

Robinhood is an app that allows users to buy and sell stocks without paying commission costs, making it a popular alternative for those who dislike paying fees. The app also offers cryptocurrency trading, and it recently launched a cash management account that pays interest on your balance. Robinhood is perfect for anyone who wants to trade stocks without paying any commissions.

SoFi is a personal finance app that offers a variety of features, including student loan refinancing, mortgage refinancing, and investing. SoFi is perfect for anyone who wants to save money on their loans or grow their savings.

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that offers a variety of features, including portfolio management and tax-loss harvesting. Wealthsimple is ideal for anyone who wants professional help managing their finances.

Personal Capital is a financial tracking app that allows users to track their net worth, investment portfolios, and spending habits. Personal Capital is perfect for anyone who wants to get a better handle on their finances.

Dave is a mobile app that helps users avoid overdraft fees. The app offers a variety of features, including direct deposit and early access to your paycheck. Dave is perfect for anyone who wants to avoid overdraft fees and manage their finances on the go.

Mint is a personal finance app that allows users to track their spending, create budgets, and set financial goals. Mint is perfect for anyone who wants to get a better handle on their finances and save money.

These are just some of the many exciting new fintech apps to watch in 2022! These apps are changing the way people interact with money, and they are sure to revolutionize the financial industry. Be sure to check out each of these apps if you’re looking for