The uRay: The Next Level Of Disinfection

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, good hygiene practices have become essential in our everyday routine.

The increasing demand for products that promise efficiency to destroy harmful viruses and bacteria has opened up opportunities for the wider adoption of UV-C disinfection technologies.

Although UV-C technology for disinfection purposes can be traced as far back as the 1800s, the technology remains relatively new, and establishing standards and regulations that can fully protect the safety of users is still an ongoing process.

Battle Viruses and Bacteria With Wolven Industries’ First-Of-A-Kind UV-C Cleanser.

As long as the correct wavelength is administered for the required amount of time, UV-C light can kill up to 99.99% of microorganisms.

By combining the strengths of a specific wavelength of UV-C with futuristic safety features, Wolven Industries’ technology maximizes the intensity of bacteria-killing radiation in a family-safe manner.

Founded in 2018 by Mike Norton, Wolven Industries’ mission is simple: develop technology that will repair, protect, and prepare families against modern-day threats.

Wolven Industries is proud to introduce a handheld, battery-powered, LED-based UV-C disinfecting device called “the uRay.”

Unlike the dangerously unreliable UV-C products in the market, the team of engineers and physicists at Wolven industries have built a device that’s both efficient, safe, and easy to use.

The uRay’s Top Technical Features

Below are some of the product’s key features:

Pocket-Friendly Size: The device is designed to be small and portable so that it’s easy to carry on the go. Like that, you’ll be able to disinfect public surfaces, such as bathroom seats, shared keyboards, and public touch-screens to reduce your exposure to germs.

High-Intensity: To enhance the rate at which the UV cleanser destroys pathogens, the device includes a patent-pending reflective sheet behind the bulb that focuses 90% of the emitted UV light on the target surface. The same light that’s usually wasted by inefficient, cheaper brands.

Furthermore, the uRay has an output power of 120 mW, which is capable of scrambling the DNA structure of viruses and bacteria in just seconds, causing them death.

High Quality: The device’s enclosure is a high-quality thermoplastic called Polyamide 6, for ensuring quality and durability. Their UV-C LEDs are from Laser Components GmbH, a world-leading manufacturer of UV LEDs and contribute the most to the device’s price as they truly emit UV-C light with a lifetime of thousands of hours.

Compared to other disinfectant methods, this may be cheaper in the long run when all life-cycle costs are included.

Environmentally-Friendly: Unlike conventional UV lamps and chemical disinfectants, Wolven Industries’ UV LED technology contains no mercury, toxic materials, or chemical additives. Therefore, there’s no risk of contamination in case of improper installation or breakage. Once the UV-C rays come into contact with the microorganisms, the emission of the right wavelength for the right duration of time is enough to inactivate them.

The uRay’s Top Safety Features

Did you know that UV-C rays can lead to burns, inflammation of the cornea, cataracts, and even skin cancer without proper protection?

Keeping in mind these effects, the uRay is designed with numerous safety features.

An infrared proximity sensor is built-in to measure the distance between the device and the surface to be disinfected. There is also a microprocessor with an accelerometer that lets you know if you’re moving too quickly to properly disinfect anything.

If you are either too far from the target you’d like to disinfect, or moving too quickly to properly disinfect it, the device will let you know.

If you drop the device or if someone waves it around irresponsibly (such as a child), the device’s inner computer will know to automatically shut itself off.

In summation, the uRay UV cleanser will not project UV-C light if the device is:

Held at an incorrect distance

Moved too close or far from the surface

Detects a sudden or unwanted movement

Moreover, to increase safety, cool-looking, free UV eye protection is provided with the shipping.

