The Value of Link Tracking in Affiliate Marketing

Amazon, eBay, and thousands of smaller companies advertise their products and services to billions of people worldwide through affiliates and, in the process, earn significantly more money than if they would promote on their own. The good news is that you can follow their example – create and run your affiliate network, big or small, local or international – as long as you know how to track your affiliates’ performance through affiliate links.

Phonexa’s affiliate link tracking software will help you track which affiliates brought you specific customers, how much you owe them, and more. Real-time analysis of links, clicks, and leads will put you in the driver’s seat of your marketing campaigns, presenting you as a credible advertiser. Likewise, integrated with other Phonexa products, affiliate tracking software will create a holistic lead management ecosystem that accounts for every click and call.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about affiliate link tracking.

Link tracking is the bedrock of affiliate partnerships, making it possible to objectively evaluate your affiliates, pay them their worth, and improve down the road.

For 83% of marketers, affiliate link clicks are the top affiliate marketing metric.

A trackable affiliate link connects a particular affiliate’s traffic source – an ad, banner, landing page, etc. – and a specific lead to an advertiser that pays for the promotion as per the affiliate agreement (pay per click, pay per lead, pay per sell, etc.). In practice, every affiliate link comprises a unique URL with the affiliate’s ID – such as “merchantID=XXX,” for example – so advertisers can know which affiliate brought which customers.

Link tracking software works as follows:

Set up the system and launch your campaigns. Add your affiliates and create unique trackable links embedded in the web pages that display your ads. Use your dashboard to measure the collected data, issue payouts, and reward your best affiliates.

Advanced affiliate link tracking products like Phonexa’s click tracking platform, Lynx, unlock granular analytics so you can see how your affiliate’s marketing performance changes in real time as the campaign unfolds. Not only does this enable on-the-fly adjustments, but you can put a campaign on halt or double down on it depending on how many leads you get.

Top Three Benefits of Tracking Your Affiliates

Actionable insight . Clicks, conversions, ROI, and other actionable customer insights will help you increase the profitability of your affiliate marketing, expand into new territories with less risk, and improve the customer journey, giving your leads what they desire.

. Clicks, conversions, ROI, and other actionable customer insights will help you increase the profitability of your affiliate marketing, expand into new territories with less risk, and improve the customer journey, giving your leads what they desire. Omnichannel reach . Wherever your affiliate places links, these links can be tracked to unlock valuable information on social media, Google Ads, and your other affiliate marketing channels.

. Wherever your affiliate places links, these links can be tracked to unlock valuable information on social media, Google Ads, and your other affiliate marketing channels. Accurate payments. Tracking affiliate links will ensure all payouts are accurate and timely, cementing your image as a reliable advertiser.

Automated link tracking will increase your ROI, enhance the customer journey, and establish you as a valuable partner. Likewise, it will save your resources – money and energy – and make them available for other strategic business decisions.

Schedule a consultation with Phonexa to learn more about its all-encompassing link tracker, Lynx.

