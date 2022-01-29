The Vizio Remote Stopped Working: How To Fix

If you have a Vizio TV, it might be possible that the Vizio remote stopped working. Besides the drained battery, there might be some other reasons for this error. Sometimes the issue can be related to the TV sensor, dirty power supply, stuck memory, and many others.

If you are stuck in such a problem, you are at the perfect place. This ultimate guide will tell you the simple methods to resolve the Vizio remote working. Let’s begin without wasting any time. Also learn how to program a ge universal remote without codes.

Some Common Causes of Vizio Remote Working

After experiencing and getting feedback from the experts, we have listed all the common reasons for Vizio remote errors:

If the batteries are drained, the remote will stop working because it might not be able to make connections between the remote control and Vizio TV.

Sometimes the IR sensor gets blocked, and the IR signal can’t reach the Tv. The main reason for the error is the IR blockage.

If there are some gadgets that emit radiation, they can create some interference with the remote’s IR rays. If yes, you can suffer from this problem.

The dirty power source is the most significant reason for the signal blockage. The reason is that the current does not reach its maximum level to run things properly.

If there is some sort of power residue in the remote or TV, this error can happen.

As the remote control works due to having memory, the stuck memory may cause this error.

If any of the reasons are not true, it means that your TV is faulty.

How to Fix Vizio TV Remote No Working

In the following, we have mentioned some authentic methods to resolve the remote error.

1. Power Cycle The Vizio Remote

It’s the first and most common method to resolve the Vizio remote error. Power residue is the most common cause because we don’t focus on cleaning the remote ever. The residue can be the cause of losing the button and other stuff. Let’s move on to the procedure:

First, bring out the batteries or cells from the remote control.

Find out the power button (Usually, you will find it in red color). Press and hold it for a few seconds.

After that, release the button, and in this way, the residue power will be eliminated easily.

Next, press every button available on the remote control. This practice will help you loosen the stuck button, or also some other problems will be resolved.

Now, put the batteries into the remote.

Check the remote, it will surely work.

2. Power Cycle The Vizio TV

The reason for not working the Vizio remote can be the error in the TV itself. If there is some error with it, you will not be able to change the channels, volume up, and more. The most common method to resolve this error is the power cycle. Let’s shower a light on the complete method:

First, remove the TV switch from the power outlet.

Press and hold the power button on the Vizio TV. Usually it is present on the bottom left side but you have to locate it in the latest models. When found, hold the button for a few seconds and it will drain the residue power. With it, the other odd issues will also be eliminated.

Now, leave the button and wait for a while.

After that, plug the TV in the power outlet and check.

Congrats! Your TV has started working and the remote control problem has been resolved.

Final Words

In conclusion, it’s all about resolving the Vizio remote control issues. There are several methods to resolve it but we have shared only the most common and authentic methods. We believe you will find our efforts helpful.

