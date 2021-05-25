These Apps Can Help You Optimize Your Mac for Remote Working

For almost a year, I mostly worked at home with my beloved Mac. Due to large-scale social restrictions, working in an office was not possible. At first, I was not used to it and complained but as time went on, I got used to it and adapted to the new situation.

If you are a Mac user and are required to work remotely, there is a challenge to it. Most of the time it is caused by changing habits but fortunately, you can use several applications to support this need. Despite this pandemic, in the future people will tend to work remotely and you have to prepare for that. In fact, you only need your favorite Mac and a WiFi network.

Here are some great apps that any Mac user, like you and I, can use to work remotely:

1. VPNs

It is no secret that the data security sector is a major concern when working from different places. Therefore, you need to use supporting applications such as VPN (Virtual Private Network) to encrypt private networks while at home. You certainly don’t want your company data to leak into the hands of third parties without authorization. A VPN can be used to encrypt your home WiFi securely and protect your private data from being spied on. WiFi networks are not completely secure, therefore they need to be encrypted so that no one can use the networks to access your important data. Why do I put the use of VPNs first? Because without a secure network, no matter what application you use, it can be a door for third parties to access and even steal your data.

2. Trello

Trello is an application specially designed for those who work remotely. This application has several advantages that you can see all on the official website but in general, this application makes it easy to use several applications at once on the Trello cards without opening any new tabs. And don’t forget the Timeline view which displays the visual layout of your project. This app is available in a free version but for a much more complete experience, a paid version is highly recommended.

3. Slack

Slack is an application that is able to reflect the casual interaction of whatever should happen at work in a virtual version. There are several main features such as Channels, Slack Connect, Messaging, and Voice & Video Calls. They are designed to create the flow of communication you encounter on a daily basis in the workplace. It’s no different working and communicating in your office with the same things you do at home, in your cozy bedroom. Another advantage that you will get if you use Slack is the ease of integration with Dropbox, Google Docs, and so on.

4. Ulysses

Its clean and simple interface allows multiple users to communicate as seamlessly as they did before the pandemic. There are lots of useful features, especially if you’re more concentrated on writing a lot of text. Among them are Markup-Based Text Editor, Themeable Editor, Typewriter Mode, Plain Text Enhanced, and several others.

4. Zoom

Zoom is of course a very popular video-conferencing platform. This application is one of the three most used video-conferencing applications in this time of the pandemic. The main strength of this application is its simple video conferencing tool. This application is mostly used for free and until now, there are very few complaints.

5. Dropbox

Dropbox can make it easier for you to save documents and open them anytime and anywhere. It is one of the most popular cloud storage services. Dropbox is not only accessed via a PC or mobile browser, Dropbox is now available in an application version.

This Dropbox application function certainly makes it easier for its users. The Dropbox app function provides storage for all files on your phone. With Dropbox, you don’t have to worry about running out of cellphone storage space. If you need access to your most important files, even when you’re on the move, Dropbox can be of great help.

The use of Dropbox has also been supported by guaranteed security. Not only storing messages, but this service also allows you to perform tasks such as commenting on files or even requesting files from someone.

Conclusion:

Working remotely doesn’t seem as difficult as you might think. The applications above have been proven to be able to support working for home, remote work, or whatever you call it. However, it is important to ensure that a secure network is the first prerequisite for successful remote work. Hopefully reading this article will allow you to optimize your Mac for remote work, both in this pandemic and in the future.