These Top Rated Games on the App Store Are Worth Playing

We’re rounding up the best games you can find on the App Store right now, so whether you’re looking for something to kill some time with or the next big addiction, we’ve got you covered. It’s important to note that “best” is a tough word to define when it comes to mobile gaming. There are so many different genres and subgenres, not to mention all the new games that come out every day. But if you’re looking for something truly special, these are the cream of the crop. If you’re an iOS gamer, chances are you’ve already played some of these classics. But if you’re new to the world of iOS gaming, or just looking for something fresh, these are the games you need to check out. We’ll start with a few of our current favorites, and then move on to some all-time classics.

What Are The Best Games On The App Store?

Firstly, we will dive into some of the best games you can find as of 2022 in the App Store. Of course, the word ‘best’ is relative. The app store offers an eclectic variety of games to suit everyone’s needs. For example, there are casual games for people who want to relax and unwind, as well as more challenging games for those who want to test their brain skills. Overall, there are a variety of genres available so players can find the type of game that they enjoy the most. Whether you’re looking to spice things up with iPhone games paying real money, or simply looking for a cute fantasy land-orientated game to unwind to – there’s definitely something for you in the app store. Let’s take a look at some popular ones of the moment.

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2 is a popular game that was released in 2017. The game is set in the fictional world of Monument Valley and follows the story of a mother and daughter who are trying to find their way back to each other. The game was well-received by critics and won several awards. It is also available on mobile devices, making it one of the most accessible games out there. Players have praised the game for its beautiful graphics, relaxing gameplay, and heartwarming story. If you’re looking for a game that will transport you to another world, and touch your heart along the way, then Monument Valley 2 is definitely worth checking out.

The Room Three

The third installment of Fireproof Games’ The Room series is another must-play for all iOS gamers. With more challenging puzzles and an even more engrossing story, The Room Three is one of the best mobile gaming experiences you can have.

Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run is a popular video game for smartphones and tablets. It is developed by Nintendo and published by DeNA. The game was released on December 15, 2016, for iOS devices, and later on Android devices. Super Mario Run is an “endless runner” style game, similar to games like Temple Run. In the game, players control Mario as he runs automatically from left to right across the screen. The goal is to collect coins and reach the end of the course without being caught by enemies or falling off the edge. There are also various obstacles and challenges that players must overcome in order to complete each level.

The game has been extremely popular since its release, topping the charts in both the App Store and Google Play Store. It has also been praised by critics for its gameplay, graphics, and overall fun factor. If you’re looking for a fun and addicting game to play on your smartphone or tablet, then you should definitely check out Super Mario Run.

Hitman Sniper

This is one of the best examples of how to do a licensed game right. Hitman Sniper is a game that has become popular for its challenging missions and interesting gameplay. In the game, players take on the role of a Hitman, an elite assassin who completes contracts by taking out targets with a sniper rifle. The game features over 150 different missions, each with different objectives and challenges. Hitman Sniper has been praised for its graphics and gameplay and has been downloaded over 10 million times on the App Store and Google Play.

Reigns: Her Majesty

Reigns: Her Majesty is the sequel to one of the best iPhone games of 2016. It’s a card-based strategy game where you play as a queen, making decisions that will affect your kingdom in profound ways.

And What Are The Classics?

Next, we’re going to take a look at some of the more classic games that remain influential and timeless to this day. These games have been around for a while but still remain popular amongst their old and newer fanbase.

Angry Birds

Angry Birds is a popular video game that was created in 2009 and is the pinnacle of an absolute classic. The game is simple yet addictive and has been downloaded over two billion times. The objective of the game is to fling birds at pigs in order to destroy their structures. Angry Birds became popular due to its simple gameplay, cute graphics, and challenging levels. Angry birds moved to mobile in 2010 and became an even bigger phenomenon. In 2012, Angry Birds was the most downloaded game on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Android Market. The popularity of Angry Birds has led to the development of several spin-off games, merchandise, and even a feature film. It’s simple, addictive, and just plain fun.

Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is another timeless classic that’s perfect for pick-up-and-play gaming sessions. This popular game has players slicing and dicing fruit with their fingers. The game is simple yet addictive and has become one of the most downloaded apps of all time. Fruit Ninja is popular because it is a fun and easy way to pass the time, and it can be played by people of all ages. A simple yet effective, classic.

Temple Run

Temple Run is an endless runner kind of game, but this time with a Temple Run twist. You play as an adventurer who’s trying to escape from a temple full of traps and obstacles.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a strategy game where you build a village, train troops, and battle other players to conquer the world. It’s an addictive and hugely popular game that’s loved by millions.

Start Exploring!

There you have it! These are just some of the best games on the App Store, but there are thousands more to choose from. Whether you’re looking for something to kill some time, or you’re in the mood for a challenge, there’s an app game out there for you. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start playing!