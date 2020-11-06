There are many Mp3 players available today that choosing one might prove difficult for you. Over the years, music has grown beyond the ordinary and you can now listen to music today in the most appealing way. There are also platforms like www.mp3shack.com that makes it easy to convert YouTube videos to Mp3 or Mp4 and download them. However, one of the ways to get the most of your music is by using a quality MP3 player but it’s first important to know how to choose the right one.

This article highlights some of the major things to look out for when choosing an Mp3 player:

Categories and Features

Mp3 players are usually in two categories- flash and hard drive. The flash drive is smaller, cheaper, and has a lesser memory compared to the hard drive Mp3 player, even though it is more durable. Every Mp3 player comes with its features and there are also general features but you have to check the quality of each while you choose.

Key features to look out for include the battery life, sound and video quality, play options, download options, organizing your music files, etc. The major thing is to ensure you choose a player that meets your demands, even if you have to compare between options to make a decision.

Price and Budget

While choosing your Mp3 player, one key factor is the price, as it determines how far you’re willing to go. You may have to limit your search based on your budget but it also doesn’t mean you have to settle for less. For example, flash Mp3 players are cheaper compared to hard drive Mp3 players. So, if you are working with a tight budget, you may want to opt for flash rather than a hard drive. You can also check for discount offers that can help you save money or opt for older models or a used item that is still in good shape.

Regardless of what you opt for and how much you try to manage your budget, ensure you check for the main features and not lose out on quality.

Brands

You will find Mp3 players anywhere but if you’re big on brands or particular about the brand you buy from, you may want to check popular brands such as Apple, SanDisk, Creative Labs, and more, to choose from. Or preferably, go to your favorite electronics company and choose your preferred brand. But note that it’s not just about the name but also the quality of the product.

Bottom Line

There’s research from 2011 on how Mp3 players can be used as a coping resource. Music is generally connected to improving the mood, as dopamine is released every time your brain reacts to a song, which makes you feel good. Based on this research, with an Mp3 player, you can cope better with stress. However, it’s all about making the right choice and these few key points can guide you as you choose.