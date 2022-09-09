ThopTv Is Popular in India. Why?

Everyone heard about ThopTv, but do you know why it is famous? In this article, we will discuss the Thoptv apk popularity in India. We will talk about key points regarding its success. Let’s begin.

Before we start discussing, let’s see an overview of ThopTV.

ThopTv- What is ThopTv?

ThopTv is the best free Live TV app available on the Android platform. Thoptv apk offers a vast amount of free as well as paid channels. Thoptv apk is made by Thopster Athen (an Indian developer). Its users can watch free and premium channels on their mobile devices. It requires the latest version of android version to run. In 2020, more than six different versions were created and released.

ThopTv- History

ThopTv was established in 2K15 and provided free content for its users. Within a few months, this app became a fan favorite. It received millions of users from all the play stores (google play & apple app store). But it didn’t take long to get removed from the Apple app store and Play store because it published content with copyright. Later, he added it to many file-sharing websites and third-party app downloading platforms.

ThopTv- Owner details

Indian Cybercrime Department investigated ThopTv and discovered the owners who founded this app – Satish Venkateshwarlu. Hyderabad police department arrested him on July 2021 for making and running the Thoptv apk.

ThopTv- Its features

Because of its unique features, ThopTv has an extensive user base.

HD Streaming

LIVE cricket, TV

TV Shows

Movies

Premium OTT content

New Movies

ThopTv- Reason for its Popularity

ThopTv has the maximum share of the free streaming market, which includes around 58% of all users. However, it faced tough competition from Momix and Pikashow. They were unable to defeat Thoptv apk. Their user count is 14%! Therefore, ThopTv is the best free content streaming app.

Below are some reasons for ThopTv’s success –

Free for everyone- ThopTv is accessible to all. It made everyone enjoy every premium benefit at no cost.

Amount of Content- ThopTv has all types of content. From Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean, to anything. This app easily accesses all possible content from every OTT platform. Thousands of new content are added to the Thoptv apk every single day. A person doesn’t need any other software. They only need one app, that is ThopTv.

Regular Updates- Every third-party streaming platform regularly suffers from bugs and server crashes. Because of these reasons, users leave media and switch to other platforms. Even so, ThopTv never lost any of its users. It was possible because the creator regularly updated and fixed bugs and server crashes.

Fast Servers- Third-party OTT platforms need really good and fast servers so that users can watch their content with the least buffer time. Still, many app developers don’t use high-cost servers to save money. Therefore, users face a lot of problems while watching their favorite content.



However, ThopTv uses high-quality and fast servers, which helps users watch their favorite content flawlessly without any buffer.

Vast playlist- Many OTT platforms are present today, such as Amazon Prime, Zee five, Apple TV, Disney Plus, and others. A person can’t get a subscription to all the platforms to watch their desired content. The only outcome is phone storage space becoming full and users forced to pay money.

Some options are also available to users to purchase a single membership and access multiple OTT platforms. This type is not popular. JIo offers this type of subscription that has access to numerous OTT platforms. But to get this feature, one needs to have Jio postpaid connection.

In India, most people cannot buy one OTT platform, and we are discussing having multiple platform subscriptions. Here comes ThopTv. It provides all OTT content for free to everyone, and for this reason, millions of Thoptv apk users.

High price of OTT platforms- All famous OTT platforms have increased their subscription price since the COVID situation. Therefore, many people come to THopTv to watch unlimited content and enjoy them for free.

First Mover- All the points mentioned above were made by many others platforms but were not the first to start. It was ThopTv that came first as a third-party OTT. ThopTv is now famous and considered the best among every other third-party OTT platform.

Conclusion

So, after going through all the above facts related to ThopTv’s successful growth, we can say that ThopTv has taken its place in the third-party OTT market. And taking away its position will be next to impossible for all its competitors like Momix and Pikshow.

However, this doesn’t mean that we suggest the Thoptv apk. We do not advise anyone to use this app to watch premium OTT content. This article is just to discuss the success of ThopTv. We hope this article was useful to all the readers. Let us know if there is anything we didn’t mention in the comment area.