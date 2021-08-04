Three simple ways to scale your digital transformation

Do you run a business that seems to be lagging behind others? Constructive competition in the industry can often make you feel like something’s missing. However, success comes at a hefty price in the 21st century and you simply cannot stay stagnant while the rest move forward.

No matter which sector you operate in, your business model needs to be streamlined now and then. Rest assured, this does not just mean finding better recruits, rather, it’s all about digital transformation. Making sure your business responds to the changes in its ecosystem is critical.

However, is digitally transforming a business even easy? The answer might not be a hard yes but it’s certainly not no. With the right approach, you can take your business to new heights.

The power of technology is boundless and those who fail to make the most of it suffer. Naturally, you don’t want to be among those that do.

So then, what should you do differently to ensure success? There isn’t one way to do it. Every company has its strategy when it comes to adopting digital resources and systems. There is no cookie-cutter solution here and it’s best to stay as far away from it as possible.

Remember, what works for another company might not work for you. Just as two different organizations don’t have a twinning pricing strategy, you cannot have the same approach to digitalisation.

For instance, a restaurant with only 10 employees cannot possibly do things the same way as a restaurant flaunting a workforce of hundreds. It doesn’t make sense and trying to replicate a strategy without the necessary tweaks is bound to end in disaster.

With these three simple ways, you can scale your digital transformation like a pro!

1. Start with the people

While millions of companies have tried to scale their operations through digital rectification, only a fraction has succeeded in reaping its benefits. This can be because of various reasons, the most important of which is a lack of acceptance by the workforce.

Think about it, your human capital is essential to the growth of your business. Without it, even the most mundane tasks won’t be completed on time. In other words, your employees are the lifeblood of your venture and it is absolutely necessary to have them on board.

Right off the bat, you need to recognize that greater reliance on technology will have an impact on the company’s culture. It’s foolish to think otherwise and those that have borne the brunt of it.

Whether you’re opting for a full-scale DT strategy or one that implements changes in increments, you have to be cognizant of your employees’ needs. Don’t close yourself off to the possibility that they might be resistant at first.

Technology has a bad rep of putting people out of jobs which is why you need to address all such concerns as soon as possible. Make sure your employees are part of the process and comfortable with the changes.

By discussing what your DT plan entails prior to implementation, you can reduce the chances of resistance to change.

2. Focus on IT

As an ambitious business owner or director, you want to gain in on all the benefits of digital transformation. But have you wondered what will happen if your IT department doesn’t have the right people?

As the world continues to evolve, new software, AI, and machine learning are becoming increasingly popular. So, if you hired people for your IT department 5 years ago, chances are, not all of them have brushed up on new technologies actively transforming the market.

Verily, make sure you offer ample training to old IT recruits so they can efficiently execute software integration.

3. Take it one step at a time

Whoever said that disruption was always bad didn’t know what they were talking about. Change is good, so long as you don’t overwhelm yourself with it. As a business, you need time to adjust to the new normal. The pandemic as well as the plight of the businesses shut down with it are a testament to this fact.

Nevertheless, some companies that were set up almost a decade ago are enjoying massive profits even today. Why? Because they know how to adapt. COVID-19 is proof that this isn’t just a pragmatic decision but the need of the hour.

STORED storage service is one of the longest-standing storage facilities in the UK; it opened its doors to the public 7 years ago. Needless to say, the features of its solutions provided earlier were far different than what they are today.

When observed under the lens, it can be accurately stated that the company's digital transformation strategy is unparalleled. Over the years, it has evolved, setting benchmarks for its competition to follow.





So, how did STORED storage service make it as a top-rated company in the modern era? Taking a closer look at the solutions it provides is your one-way ticket to deeper insight.

In essence, STORED storage service involves the customer in their digital realm of efficiency. It lets the customer book services online without the need for any physical contact, offers real-time updates on storage status, and extends a myriad of other advantages seamlessly.

Therefore, following best practices for digital transformation offers benefits to companies across industries. In any case, you must remain conscious of the fact that digital transformation isn't something you can achieve overnight.

So, make sure your supply chain is ready to support the disruption before you introduce the latter to it. From suppliers and vendors to intermediaries and investors, every chain in the link must be catered to.

Moreover, your business should be able to sustain the changes you’re eager to put into effect. Simply put, don’t spread your resources too thin. If you can’t afford a full-scale digital transformation plan, opt for little changes over time.