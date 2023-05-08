Tips For Online Shoppers Who Want To Spot Fake Airpods From Miles Away

Online shopping has made our lives easier by saving us from the hassle of driving all the way to the store and searching for the particular item that we need. Instead, we can just sit at the couch in the comfort of our home and have the items delivered directly to our doorsteps. However, at the same time, online shopping has also made it easier for scammers to sell fake products without consumers suspecting anything!

Airpods happen to be one of the most obvious items that are being sold by the largest number of scammers right now. If you visit the market for a pair of Airpods, there is a good chance that you will come across counterfeit versions of the Apple product.

This is especially true if you were thinking about shopping at Walmart as there have been instances of counterfeit Airpods being sold there for a lower price. Therefore, it is important to do your research and be on the hunt for signs that show a product is fake before you finalize any purchase. Fortunately, there are few ways in which online shoppers can spot fake Airpods.

But, First of All, Decide If You Really Want The Original Ones

There are obvious knock offs in the market that are just poorly made versions of the real ones and do not even resemble them a bit. In this case, you will notice that the resellers are not trying to sell them off as original. They will not convince you to pay a fortune, instead, it is up to you whether you want to buy something cheap as an alternative or not.

Always Compare Prices on Different Online Stores

The price tag will give you a good idea about the originality of the Airpods. You know that Apple’s official website will be quoting the correct price. With that in perspective, if you wish to buy Apple Airpods from a third party seller, check if they are selling it for a significantly cheap price. It is not at all beneficial for a retailer to sell an original product at a cost lower than what they may have paid for it. Therefore, a significant difference in the price is a crucial red flag to consider. On the other hand, third party sellers often offer fake products promising a lower price due to some promotions or deals in order to make a quick profit.

Don’t Judge a Book By Its Cover But You Can Definitely Spot Fake Airpods By Looking At The Packaging

Authentic Airpods are packed in a white box. The distinctive feature is that the box has a small image of earbuds on the front and an Apple logo drawn on it. Fake sellers do not have a lot of money to invest in the packaging and therefore, they either try to sell the Airpods without the box or only get a cheap knock-off made of the box that is easy to identify. Look for these unique features on the box and if any is missing, you are probably buying a fake one.

There’s More To It Than Just Looks!

Authentic Airpods are lightweight and as you feel them around, you will notice that they are composed of high-quality material. In contrast, fake Airpods will feel heavier and have an uneven finish because mostly low-quality material is used to manufacture them. Notice whether the earbuds you are buying have a smooth, matte finish or not. I have personally noticed that fake ones have a glossy finish that comes off only after a use of a couple of months. Lastly, fake Airpods will only provide you with a poor sound quality. Do you think that the crisp in the sound is missing as you listen to your favorite song? Then it means you have been scammed by a fraudulent seller. You may even notice that the battery of the fake airpods drains quicker than the real ones.

Purchasing Airpods from a reputable seller is the only sure way of buying original buds. If you are trying out a new seller, make sure the party has a good online rating and previous buyers have left positive reviews about it. The safest choice is to purchase directly from Apple to ensure that you are getting the real thing!

In a nutshell, it is important to be vigilant and pay attention to details when purchasing airpods online or in stores. You can keep these tips in mind to spot fake Airpods from miles away and avoid getting scammed. Even when there is an amazing deal going on that promises crazy discounts, make sure you purchase only after thorough scrutiny. Otherwise, you can end up losing money in exchange of a airpods that may not last longer than a couple of weeks!