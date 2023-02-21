Tips on How to Choose the Right Robotic Pool Vacuums

Everyone loves a clean swimming pool. But keeping it that clean and crystal clear requires a lot of work and dedication. It is not surprising that more pool owners are investing in pool vacuum robots. With a robotic vacuum, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning your pool every weekend or hiring a professional pool cleaning company. You can just set it and forget it. But with all the different models available, how do you know which is right for your pool? Here are the key features to consider when selecting the perfect pool vacuum robot.

Check out the micron value

One of the most important features to consider when selecting a pool vacuum robot is its micron value. Micron value refers to how small the particles it can pick up from your pool. The smaller the micron value, the better. This means that your cleaner can pick up even more dirt and debris from your pool floor and walls. The best pool vacuum robots have at least an 8-micron rating, while anything lower than that will be too inefficient.

Consider cleaning efficiency

Another factor to consider is cleaning efficiency. The more efficient your pool vacuum robot is, the less time it will take to clean your entire pool area. Some models offer dual-motor systems or ultra-high suction power for faster cleaning times. These models are great choices if you’re looking for maximum efficiency. However, these pool vacuum robots may cost more than other models. Look into various customer reviews and ratings before making a final decision on any model.

Look at automatic programmable features

Robotic pool vacuums come with various automatic programmable features that make them even easier and more convenient to use. Some models come with timers, so you can set them to run during specific hours of the day or night. Others have built-in sensors that detect obstacles in their path or automatically adjust their speed depending on water flow conditions. Consider what programmable features you need to ensure you get the most out of your pool vacuum robot purchase.

Select power washing jets

It’s always important to go for a model with good build quality, as this will ensure that it lasts longer and performs better over time. Look for sturdy construction materials such as hard plastic or aluminum, which won’t rust easily when exposed to chlorine or other chemicals used in pools.

Confirm warranty

Confirming a pool vacuum robot’s warranty information before making your final purchase is wise. Most manufacturers offer warranties ranging from one year to five years, depending on product quality. Check the company’s warranty policies before buying one. This will help ensure peace of mind knowing you are protected should anything go wrong post-purchase within the specified timeframes provided by the manufacturer.

Conclusion

There is no shortage of choices when selecting a pool vacuum robot for your pool cleaning needs. By researching options and reading customer reviews ahead, you can rest assured, knowing that whatever pool vacuum robot you purchase would be the perfect fit for your individual needs, expectations, and budget.