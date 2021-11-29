Tips to use Instagram Reels to Increase your Followers and Enhance Engagement

Instagram reels, the Facebook’s answer to the renowned TikTok is available in over 50 nations globally. Added to the current Instagram platform, Reels allows you to record, edit and share videos of 15-seconds. If you have a big Instagram following and don’t want to create one on Tik-Tok, then reels is just the best thing for you. Just record short-form video and share it on your Instagram feed.

Reels is like Instagram Stories, but there are some differences. For beginners, Reels have a broad series of video editing tools such as speed controls and AR effects. You can also combine several videos, align and shorten them to offer seamless transitions.

With a Public Instagram account, you can share reels to the Explore feed to make it simpler for people to check out your content. You can also add original voice that other users can further use while making their own reels.

Instagram reels are simple for those who have made videos on Tik-Tok, but if you want to make top quality Reels, then you should know all about them. The article below throws more light on it:

What is Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels allow you to make short-videos that can be shared online with your Instagram followers or anyone signed in on the platform. The 15-second videos can be recorded, edited and shared with the entire Instagram community

Tips to create Instagram Reels

Making Instagram Reels is super simple. Just install the Instagram app on your smartphone and click on camera icon on the top-left side of the screen to open the Insta-stories camera.

There are four icons present:

Music: Choose the music you want to play

Playback: Add slow-mo or fast-forward effect to your recorded video

Effect: Select any from the library. There is a long list of games, filters, effects and backgrounds.

Timer: Select your video length and start recording. When recording, you will notice a pink progress bar to reveal your 15-second time limit.

Just tap the camera to commence recording and it will terminate at the time limit you have set. If you haven’t set a length, then you can stop recording before 15-seconds and add new clips along with it. Align the two videos to get seamless transition. There is an Align icon to help you align your old clip with new one.

The videos less than 15 seconds are present on the left of the camera button to help you delete them or trim them. Click on the camera button again to add a new recording to it. Reels can have several clips till they add up to 15 seconds.

Once the clip is recorded, click Next to edit the video.

Ways to use Existing Videos to create Instagram Reels

If you already have a video on your smartphone and wish to convert it into a reel, then you can do it!

Open your Instagram. Swing right to open the camera and click on Reels present at the bottom. Swing up to check your camera roll and pick the video you want to turn to reel. Edit it, trim it and add audio, text or as well as effects. Finally, you can publish it on your Instagram feed.

Editing tools of Instagram Reels

There are several video editing tools to help you make engaging and interesting Reels.

Audio

Like Instagram Stores, the audio library can be accessed in your Reels too. If you want a particular part of an audio clip, you can get it too or use a full clip or choose multiple clips. You can also make your own audio while recording Reels. It will be attributed to you and can be used by other users in their Reels.

Effects

There are a lot of effects and filters available on Instagram to add. It helps to enhance the visual appeal of your reels

Timer

The timer helps you to record videos for a maximum time period of 15 seconds without holding the camera button. It can also be done with a timer button.

Align

It allows you make effortless transitions by lining up objects from your gallery. It gives you the ease to replicate those TikTok videos where actors change their dresses mid-clip.

Speed

You can speed up or speed down your video and audio clips according to your preference.

Tips to use Instagram Reels to enhance your Business

Instagram is an effective way to grow your business reach. Even though Reels are new, but several businesses have already started using them. For brands and Instagram influencers that already enjoy a good following, Instagram Reels works as the best option to step up their game.

Make content related to your brand

Fashion has been immense on TikTok with brands and fashion influencers using transition videos to show off their outfits. However, after Reels brands like TopShop have made Reels garnering over 1.7 million videos on a single video.

Make content that resonates with your followers. While Stories and Reels are quite the same, Reels offer better editing tools which can make your videos more sophisticated.

Reels help brands create the content which their target audience craves for. This helps them build and nurture long-lasting relationships on the platform.

Recycle your TikTok content

If you have great content on TikTok, then you can definitely recycle it on Instagram Reels, without the need to create new content. Reels use similar video dimension like TikTok and you can find similar reels too. It will help you get more exposure and higher number of followers on Instagram too, like TikTok.

Share tutorials, informational content and tips

Educational videos like tips are a good way to boost your followers to make your Instagram Reels content valuable.

Invent a new challenge

TikTok challenges are quite engaging and the same sense applies to Instagram Reels too. In order to capitalize on the fame of challenge, you can launch a new challenge on your Instagram Reels too.

Team up with influencers

Partnership with an influence can help you make a good Instagram Reels challenge. Brands like Nike and Walmart use influencers to promote their new launches. So, making a Reel with an influencer will surely serve your purpose too.

Make use of Reels to Leverage your Current Instagram Audience

Given the growth of Instagram and its gigantic user base, it is likely that the Instagram brands and influencers already have an enormous following and they will be ready to embrace this new feature.

Reels are an amazing option for brands and influences to expand their reach beyond their existing followers and attract more following and create a community.

Though it isn’t a perfect TikTok replacement, with more and more people using it, soon Instagram will add more features and enhance its functionality.