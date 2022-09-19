Tired of Wordle and Looking for Something New?

Wordle is that viral game that has made everyone race to guess the 5 letter word of the day. The authentic and simple game might appeal to players who are tired of the classic complex puzzles like La Times Crossword or WWF(words with friends). Compared to the complexity of these games, Wordle is a breeze.

Playing word games is actually very beneficial for your Brain and Cognitive skills. It is said that word puzzle games in particular help with improving your memory and concentration but also increase the ability to learn.

Besides having those bonus benefits for your health word games also help you feel a sense of achievement by unlocking the daily challenges. Luckily there are plenty of word games and you will never run out of options when you need to pick up a new game.

For example a game very similar to Wordle is Word Master. It differs from Wordle in the sense that you could play as many times as you want as it is not limited to only 1 game play.

Then we have Dordle which suits the players who want to take Wordle to another level and challenge themselves a bit more. And in case you haven’t figured out yet, the name of this game is a made up from double and Wordle where double in this context means you get double the amount of puzzles that Wordle offers so you get to play 2 puzzles one after another.

Then there is another game which is a mix between crossword puzzles and Wordle and its name is Crosswordle.c

If you are a programmer than you know that one of the first programs that you write is the hello world program. Now this new game on our list is called Hello Wordl. This game is a bit more technical and complex as it lets you set a word length that you want to figure out and the length ranges from 4 to 11 letters depending on your word solving appetite. It is as tough as you want it to be.

Want More?

If you’re looking to broaden your word game horizons a bit, there are plenty of other options that aren’t so similar to Wordle.

If you’re looking to explore more options and widen your word game horizon a bit more Scrabble Go is another good option if you’re a scrabble aficionado and love to challenge the word unscrambler within you. If you want, you can even play with other players online.

Other notable word games on the App Store are Codycross, Word Crossy, Word Jam, Wordscapes all of which have their twist and unique themes.