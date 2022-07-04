Toonily: The Best 10 Shounen Manga to Read

Shonen manga is just as popular as its rival manga category, shoujo. That’s why you will find so many manga series that caters to the interests of both male and female readers. Shonen manga is typically aimed at boys between the ages of 10 and teenage, though they are also enjoyed by adults. Some very good shounen manga titles have been published over the years, some of which have become classics. If you’re looking for some quality reading material, you’ve come to the right place! In Toonily, you can find a list of the most favorite shonen manga series to help anyone interested in getting into them! Check this out!

The Prominence of shonen manga

Shonen manga is not simply a Japanese genre, but a sub-genre of manga that is especially popular in Japan. A lot of people use the term “shonen manga” interchangeably with “boy’s manga,” but that’s not exactly accurate. There are shonen manga series that is very much aimed at both boys and girls, and others that are only aimed at boys.

They’re typically longer than a typical one-shot manga and can span several volumes. That’s because shonen manga is meant to be serialized over a long period of time. Some shonen manga is published in weekly or monthly magazines, leading to chapters being released on a regular schedule.

What is Toonily?

Toonily is a manga reading platform that allows free access to manga. You don’t have to pay for a monthly or annual subscription. And you also don’t have to deal with the trouble of creating an account. Toonily is one of the safest and most reliable manga reading platforms online.

In Toonily, you can easily search for a particular manga series using the quick search feature. You can search manga by title, author’s name, tags, or keywords. Explore its enormous library, which has genres like romance, adventure, fantasy, mystery, comedy, and sci-fi.

How to Pick the Right Shounen Manga for You?

Before you dive into reading any series, you need to do some research. You want to find out as much information about the series as possible. This will make picking a series easier for you. If you’re not sure what you want to read, you can always ask your friends or go online to find recommendations. You want to pick a series that you’re interested in reading. Remember that shonen manga is not simply aimed at boys, so you don’t want to pick a series just because it’s aimed at boys.

You want to pick a series that has a story that you’d be interested in reading. Next, you want to pick a series that has enough pages to make it worth your time. Remember that, like any book or video series, you can get through a series in one sitting or over a longer period of time. You don’t need to pick a series that’s going to take you too long to read.

Top 10 Shounen Manga on Toonily

If you’re looking for a good shounen manga series to read when you don’t know what to read next, you’ve come to the right place! Here are the top 10 shounen manga series you can read on Toonily:

1. Naruto

Naruto is one of the most popular shonen manga of all time. It follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, who’s a hyperactive ninja who is often late for class. While Naruto is often lazy, he’s extremely talented, having the potential to become the next Hokage or the leader of the village.

2. One Piece

One Piece is one of the most popular shonen manga of all time. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates and having his own pirate kingdom. Luffy spends his days trying to achieve his dreams, and he’s joined by a motley crew of his own revolutionaries.

3. Bleach

Bleach is one of the most popular shonen manga of all time. It follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. As a teenager, he encounters a hollow (a kind of spirit) which causes his body to start changing, and he ends up with a power that lets him fight hollows.

4. Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most popular shonen manga of all time. It follows a boy named Goku, the guardian of Earth who trains to become a strong fighter. He’s joined by a diverse team of fighters who often face off against formidable villains.

6. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the best Japanese superhuman manga series written and illustrated by Khei Horikoshi. In a future where supernatural abilities are prevalent, the story revolves around the life of Izuku Midoriya, a teenager without superpowers who yet harbors a goal of becoming a superhero.

7. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best demon-slaying manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It focuses on young Tanjiro Kamado, who aspires to be one of the greatest demon slayers following the massacre of his parents and the transformation of his younger sister Nezuko into a monster.

8. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best manga series of all time, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The plot centers on 16-year – old Yuji Itadori as he joins a clandestine group of Jujutsu conjurers in an effort to defeat Ryomen Sukuna, a formidable curse for which Yuji has become a victim.

9. Spy x Family

Spy × Family is one of the best manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The plot centers on a spy who must “create a family” in order to complete a task. He is unaware that the lady he accepts to marry is a trained assassin, as is the girl he fosters as his child.

10. Death Note

Death Note is one of the best manga series written of all time. The series is focused on Light’s tries using the Death Note to bring out a global purge of people he views as inhumane and to establish a world free from violence, using the moniker of a heavenly hero called “Kira,” and the countermeasure of an aristocratic Japanese authorities police unit, headed by intriguing investigator L, to capture him.

Final Words: Is it Great for Long Commutes?

Shonen manga is great for long commutes because they’re long enough that you can read several chapters without having to stop. This is especially important if you’re taking public transportation, as you can easily get distracted by other things. You don’t want to miss a single chapter of your favorite manga series, so you can easily fit them into your commutes by reading them on the bus or train!

You don’t need to worry about grabbing a book that’s short enough to finish in one go. You can always pick up your smartphone or a tablet, you have plenty of options for reading longer manga series.