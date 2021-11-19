Top 10 Apps Built with Flutter Framework

It’s up to you to learn the potential of Flutter in improving your mobile app development process and reducing costs. Google released Flutter 1.0 on December 4, 2018, followed by Flutter 1.12 on December 2019. Google also announced their new ‘Project Hummingbird’- a new way to run top flutter apps on your browser or your smartphone (it’s in beta right now).

Flutter is a new framework that reimagines mobile app development. Besides, it is an open-source, cross-platform framework that lets you build iOS and Android apps. In this article, we highlight how to test a Flutter application, its benefits, and drawbacks.

What is Flutter framework for app development?

Google’s mobile app SDK, Flutter, lets developers create top flutter applications. Flutter is a lightweight framework that consists of widgets and tools that make it easy to create visually appealing Android and iOS apps with minimal overhead.

In addition to being free and open-source, Google’s Flutter UI framework can also help developers create native applications for mobile devices. Flutter is a universal codebase and language that works well on iOS and Android – in other words, you create a single app that’s compatible with both systems. Developing apps for iOS and Android has never been easier or more efficient.

Flutter is a framework that combines both a software development kit (SDK) and widget-based UI libraries. The library contains several reusable user interface elements, including sliders, buttons, and text input.

Dart is the programming language used by developers building mobile applications with the Flutter framework. Dart is an object-oriented programming language with a syntax similar to JavaScript suited to front-end development.



Why is Flutter so popular?

Despite Flutter’s being a relatively new cross-platform framework, more and more Flutter app development companiesopting for Flutter instead of Xamarin, Cordova, and React Native. Development teams choose Flutter for many reasons, including:

Different IDEs support it

To edit their code on Flutter, developers can use either Android Studio or VS Code.

Budget-friendly

You could use Flutter to create a single codebase for iOS and Android apps, resulting in two apps for one price.

Growing community

Thanks to its extensive documentation and easy-to-follow use cases, Flutter has many resources to help answer your questions. Using Flutter Community and Flutter Awesome, users can exchange ideas with other Flutter users.

Productivity increased significantly

Developers use the same codebase for both iOS and Android, therefore saving resources and time. In addition, Flutter’s native widgets ensure little to no compatibility issues across OS versions, which helps minimize testing time.

Nice performance

Flutter apps are hard to distinguish from native mobile apps, according to users.

Learned easily

Flutter’s attractive user interface, along with this, makes the process of creating mobile apps a lot easier. Developers create native mobile applications with Flutter without being held back by OEM widgets or coding.

Top 10 apps that use the Flutter Framework

KlasterMe

Make, share, and discover multiple types of content, including images and articles, with this app. Creating a page allows users to showcase their content and gain recognition within the community. The creators launched the flutterapp developer pilot Android web version in January 2019 and the iOS version in January 2019.

It was easy, fast, and productive to develop with Flutter widgets. The creators found 90% of the widgets they needed for their app in Dart Pub, although React Native had more third-party modules and components. As a result of Hot Reload, the process of developing apps went much more quickly, as users were able to experiment with the UI and fix bugs within seconds.

in10

Event app in10 allows users to manage RSVPs and ETAs for easier meetings. The In10 app contained several elements that mimic components on iOS and Android. Flutter proved to be the best solution for creating separate codebases for it. The creators also chose to go native in additional functionality.

Pairing

Pairing is an app that merges matchmaking and dating on a social network. Flutter introduces widgets to create a more interactive experience compared to native development. Other frameworks define UI using something that is similar to XML.

Every element of the UI is a part of the code, which makes Flutter more flexible and easier to use. It’s effortless to update the view as the app’s state changes, incoming data arrives, and the user interacts. If you have an XML, then you don’t need to hook it up in code.

The model is connected to the Flutter framework. It even contains several advantages of native development combined with the good parts of React-Native that are further developed using React Native’s lessons. In other words, it is a sweet spot between both solutions.

Meeve

Event-based connections let users meet people near them. While Flutter is new, it is quite stable for production use, so there is no need for this skepticism. Compared to native code, Flutter is nearly 2x faster. If your business is considering Flutter, go for it. Flutter makes it easy for developers to build apps that run both iOS and Android, reducing development costs by half.

PostMuse

PostMuse is a photo editor that comes in handy when you need good images to post on Instagram and InstaStories. You can select from a wide range of fonts, images, emojis, and photo frames provided by the app. It’s simply magical to develop with Flutter – everything reloads fast, complex user interfaces can be built in hours, and the code itself is incredibly easy to read and maintain.

With the use of Flutter, the app creators realized many benefits. Its team consists of just two people, one of whom codes, but that was still more than enough to move forward, both for iOS and Android. It took them about six months to build PostMuse, including research. They were able to go to market so quickly, considering this is a media editing app.

Reflectly

Powered by artificial intelligence, Reflectly is an app for journaling and mindfulness. The Flutter app allows its users to keep a personal journal, reflect on their days with new questions each day, obtain advanced statistics and gain actionable insights with an attractive interface.

Hamilton Musical

Hamilton, the Broadway hit, has an official app powered by Flutter. Many features are available in the app, including exclusive news and videos, daily lottery games. Some of these features are for New York, London, Chicago, and tour locations and will be rolled out worldwide later. A trivia game, a merchandise store (for Hamilton merchandise purchases), and others.

Hookle

It allows users to share posts, monitor social activity, and manage multiple social media accounts from a single platform. Hookle is also a Flutter-based app that lets you customize those posts before posting them on social media networks.

Birch Finance

The Birch Finance app manages and optimizes existing credit cards to help users take full advantage of their cards. With the app, users can find the right card for them, track spending across all accounts, and earn and redeem rewards in a variety of ways.

Coach Yourself

Coach Yourself is a meditation app explicitly designed for German consumers. It helps users steer out of unwanted habits that help enhance for enhancing personal development.

Software developers work on developing engaging, intuitive applications. A quick and effective solution is therefore delivered by new tools and frameworks. Moreover, developers, these days prefer Flutter because it is an advancing and effective platform. It’s one of the most promising tools that can be used on all platforms and software types among the ones outlined above.