Top 10 Best Data Recovery Software 2021 : Paid and Free Solutions

If you’re looking for the best data recovery software that works on virtually any device or storage, check out our list of the top 10 solutions in the free and paid front.

1. TogetherShare Data Recovery

Topping the list of free file recovery software available is TogetherShare. It’s 100% safe and can recover lost, corrupted, formatted or deleted data, and restore hard drive partitions as well.

It offers deep scanning, raw file recovery and advanced data recovery technology that can’t be seen anywhere else. Lastly, it’s super easy to use and recover data in digital cameras, RAID hardware, memory cards, USB drives, HDDs, SSDs and servers.

2. Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar is a household name in businesses as it has a laser-like accuracy for finding a specific file type. This feature can come in handy if you have a certain data in mind and don’t want to waste time on a full scan.

The data recovery software works on CDs, DVDs, memory cards and hard drives. Advanced search capabilities make it easy to just get in there and extract a file you need the most.

3. Disk Drill

Disk Drill has a simplistic interface that belies its ability to retrieve important data. It has support for a wide range of media files and can get them back relatively quickly, too.

You can potentially mount a flash drive that was unmountable or unreadable before, and the free version should suffice for one or two files. After that you’ll have to pay for the pro version.

4. Recuva

Nifty name aside, the full recovery toolkit is powerful enough that you can recover any type of file across a number of devices. The pro version allows you to back up and create images on your disks and drives as well.

One noteworthy mention is that Recuva has an actual total deletion option that eliminates any trace of the file using proprietary technology. The software is worth a look.

5. UnDeleteMyFilesPro

UnDeleteMyFiles touts multiple search tools so you can get to your lost data faster and without wasting any time.

The interface may be too simple for some but you get a disk snapshot tool thrown in the mix.

6. DMDE Free Edition

DMDE, or DM Disk Editor and Data Recovery takes the form of an app you can use virtually anywhere. It runs in a USB drive and allows you to recover files as well as make partitions and drives visible again.

Disk editing mode is for advanced users and the interface is very cluttered. It requires a bit of a learning curve but it’s powerful in its own right.

7. OnTrack EasyRecovery

OnTrack’s free version allows for up to 1GB of free recovery before forcing you to switch to the paid version. Most of the bells and whistles are on the Pro version and are good if you don’t mind paying for it.

8. CrashPlan

CrashPlan is a backup service and not really a traditional data recovery program. It takes a snapshot of the whole system in the background and can eat up resources while doing so.

The price is reasonable and there are certain instances where you’d be glad there was a backup.

9. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS has one of the best data recovery software in the market, and it shows in every aspect, from management to interface and pricing.

Specialization-wise, it can recover RAID setups, virus-ruined data and accidentally deleted partitions. Pricing can be as technical as you want and you can get good value out of every one.

10. PC Inspector File Recovery

PC Inspector shines in instances where there are lost partitions. It’s decent enough to recover deleted or lost files, and saves data in networked drives.