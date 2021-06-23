Top 10 Educational Apps For Your iPad

Preparing for school in 2021 isn’t all about pens and notebooks. Now is the time to make sure that, in addition to stationery, Apple’s teaching devices are also prepared with the right set of apps. In addition to Instagram and TikTok on iPhone, there are many really useful apps for iPad and MacBook in the App Store that can help you become more productive, smarter, and better in every way.

Thanks to the efforts and imagination of application developers, the iPad can serve the entertainment and has a lot of useful educational functions.

1. Virry

Virry is the easiest way to visit the zoo without leaving your home. The application helps young naturalists join the animal world. It features an interactive video allowing them to dance with a flamingo, feed a lion, and entertain meerkats. It is also possible to view video from nine cameras continuously broadcasting from reserves located in different parts of the world.

2. FaceTime – Free

Chat with family and friends anywhere in the world using free FaceTime. Make audio and video calls from iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or iPod touch to other iOS and Mac devices. And be sure to meet with friends, up to 32 people can take part in group calls.

3. Bear

What about a simple and understandable electronic notebook? Now your notes, ideas, and tasks will be stored in a safe place. You can write, edit and export documents, cut entire web pages, make sketches, add tasks, post notes on different platforms while maintaining your privacy. For example, if you do not want to forget to order an essay from writing services, then you can write it quickly in a notebook.

4. iWork

It is the perfect set of applications for word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation. In Pages, you can create documents and illustrate them with graphics, pictures, and even videos. Numbers are a spreadsheet, but thanks to graphs, charts, smart categories, they look livelier and more understandable. Keynote is a tool for designing presentations. You can also use Apple Pencil. Just get started!

5. iMovie

Will open doors to the big cinema for young directors. The application provides an amazing video experience. You can watch the footage, select the videos you want, make a complete video track out of them, then add original effects, animated titles, and music. In iMovie, you can create a 4K video. Your viewer will undoubtedly appreciate the excellent quality. Hollywood is waiting for you!

6. iTunes U

Collected everything you need for classes. Plan and review assignments received, submit work for individual courses or classroom activities, take notes, ask teachers questions, request feedback on the work done, participate in group discussions, and monitor progress. Most importantly, iTunes U provides students with a huge catalog of educational classes, books, and videos from lecturers from the world’s best educational institutions.

7. GarageBand

Turns your iPad into a musical instrument collection and mobile recording studio. Just imagine that you can create anywhere! Keyboards, strings, percussion – all instruments in your pocket, just a couple of touches! You can also connect instruments to the iPad, record their performance, amplify the sound, and make stylish arrangements for finished recordings. Believe in yourself; your music deserves to be heard!

8. Chemist

Your assistant in the study of chemistry. The functionality of the application allows you to make your wildest fantasies come true. Mix different liquids, get the desired reactions, write down the results of experiments, and do not be afraid for your health at all. Each lesson takes place in an absolutely safe and comfortable environment. Isn’t that what every chemist dreams of?

9. Swift Playgrounds

And this is just a godsend for schoolchildren and students who are taking their first steps in programming. It is a reliable and intuitive guide to the world of puzzles and computer programming. Master the basics and then move on to more advanced concepts. Conquer the playgrounds to learn how to create incredible apps one day!

10. Brainly

High school social media fans, rejoice! All students can communicate and exchange educational information and help each other in the preparation of homework, laboratory work, essays, and graduation projects. You will receive an answer to your question in a matter of minutes.