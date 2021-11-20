Top 10 Features Of Xfinity TV

There are plenty of streaming services, but none do more than Xfinity On demand. If you’re tired of dealing with other companies’ half-baked attempts at bringing all your favorite movies and TV shows to one platform, it’s time to take a look at what Xfinity has to offer.

There are so many features offered by Xfinity’s on-demand service that it can be hard to know where to start. With the sheer number of options available, let us help you out by highlighting some of the best.

Read on for our top 10 list of reasons why Xfinity is better than any other streaming service today!

10.) Past Seasons

Do you love an old show? Don’t miss out! With Xfinity, you can watch past seasons of storied programs like The West Wing and Lost. If a show has been on for more than 4 seasons, you’ll have access to any season’s episodes after they’ve aired on traditional TV.

9.) Live TV Streaming

What about live shows? Luckily, with the current generation of set-top boxes and streaming sticks, you can stream your favorite programming from anywhere in the US…as long as you’re plugged into an internet connection! Xfinity gives subscribers access to real-time streams of hundreds of TV channels – all included in the cost of your subscription!

8.) On-Demand Compatibility

As we mentioned earlier, there are many choices for streaming entertainment out there…but none compare to Xfinity’s solution. Not only can you watch past seasons of your favorite shows, but you can also catch up with the most recent episodes by streaming them directly through your set-top box or mobile app.

7.) Video On Demand

Don’t forget about premium networks like HBO and Showtime!

Thanks to Xfinity, these channels are now available for live streaming or immediate playback through any device that has an internet connection – no subscriptions necessary! If you’re looking for the best entertainment money can buy, look no further than Xfinity TV. Just grab your remote, ensure that your Xfinity remote is paired correctly and enjoy the best of on demand contents!

6.) A Reasonable Price Tag

How many times have we heard the phrase “If it sounds too good to be true…”? Unfortunately, as great as Xfinity’s service is, it does have a few shortcomings. Like any other streaming service, watching too much may eventually incur some additional charges.

Still, the costs are minimal compared to those that come with traditional cable TV or premium movie channels. Many customers will tell you that they save hundreds of dollars each month by switching from their old cable provider to Xfinity.

5.) Accessibility

Both live and on-demand programming can be accessed anywhere in the US thanks to a strong internet connection. This includes 2-day free shipping for all orders – no need to leave home! You can even watch your favorite movies and shows on-demand while traveling abroad as long as you download them ahead of time at home (don’t worry, the app keeps track of your downloads until you return).

4.) Great for Kids

For parents who are looking to cut down on their cable bills, Xfinity is a must-have. With kid-friendly programming like SpongeBob SquarePants and Caillou, children are guaranteed to stay entertained for hours on end without any violent or sexually suggestive content. Plus, with plenty of options that are free from violence or offensive language, there’s no need to monitor what your kids watch ever again!

3.) Regular Price Adjustments

Folks who’ve been loyal customers for at least 6 months will notice that prices tend to decrease after this period – sometimes by as much as $20/month! If you’re looking to upgrade your plan, now is a better time than ever before.

2.) Multiple Device Compatibility

Xfinity works with all major devices and operating systems: iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Linux (Ubuntu & Fedora), MacOS X, Roku, Google TV – just to name a few! If your favorite platform is not listed here, don’t worry.

Most streaming services are constantly expanding their compatibility list as new devices hit the market.

1.) On-Demand Ratings/Reviews

Need to select something to watch tonight? Don’t waste another minute searching through listings or browsing random titles in your queue. With Xfinity’s latest update, it’s easier than ever for users to search for exactly what they’re looking for. All it takes is a few simple keystrokes, and you’re on your way!

Xfinity’s latest update includes dozens of new features to make your streaming experience even better. Many compare it with Netflix because of new added features!

It’s smarter than ever, with improved search functions and an intuitive design that makes it easy for users of all ages to find their favorite shows in just a matter of clicks.

The best part about Xfinity’s platform is the fact that it offers something for everyone: sports fans can catch highlights from last night’s game while watching the big game, kids can watch cartoons all day long, and movie buffs can stream whatever they want without ever worrying about copyright infringement or inappropriate content – it doesn’t get easier than this!