As a horse owner, you know that there are always new tools to make your horse care easier. Horse gadgets include health trackers to training tools. They are designed to improve your horse experience. Check out the list of the top 10 horse gadgets for horse owners. These products are sure to make your horse riding more enjoyable.

10 Must-Have Horse Gadgets to Consider

1. Automatic Horse Waterer

Keeping your horses hydrated is a vital point of equine care. This automatic horse waterer is a great way to make sure your horse always has access to fresh, clean water. The waterer is heated, so you don’t have to worry about the water freezing in the winter. It also comes with a float valve, so you don’t have to worry about overfilling the trough. This is a must-have gadget for any horse owner.

2. NIGHTWATCH – The Smart Halter

NIGHTWATCH is a horse health monitor app designed especially for horse owners. The halter is equipped with sensors that track the horse’s heart rate, respiration, and body temperature. The data is then transmitted to an app on the owner’s smartphone.

The NIGHTWATCH halter is a great horse gadget for those who want to keep a close eye on their horse’s health. It’s also an ace tracking app for those who want to collect data about their equine’s fitness and performance.

3. Pivo Pod for Horse Riders

The Pivo Pod is a water-resistant horse gadget for active riders. It attaches to the mount and allows you to take pictures and videos while riding. It also comes with a variety of hands-free mounts so you can attach it to different parts of the horse. This gadget for horses features a horse tracking mode. The Pivo Pod captures all your moves while you’re training your horse.

4. Horse Grooming Vacuum

This horse grooming vacuum is a great way to keep your horse’s coat clean and free of debris. The horse vacuum comes with a variety of attachments so you can clean all the hard-to-reach places. It also has a powerful suction that will remove all the dirt and grime from your horse’s hair. This gadget will help you keep your horse looking its best. The tool is easy to store in a barn or home.

5. LED Lights for Horse Tail

These LED horse tail lights are a great way to make your horse visible in low-light conditions. Attach the lights to the horse’s tail and set the desired blinking pattern. You can also choose from a variety of colors. These horse gadget lights are battery-operated and are very easy to use.

Tail Lights are a great horse gadget for safety-conscious horse owners. They help you keep an eye on your horse in low light conditions and make them more visible to other riders and drivers. The LEDs are also very easy to use, thanks to the simple clip-on design. Search online for horse LED lights or get to your local store.

6. Hay Price Calculator

The Hay Price Calculator app allows horse owners to compare the price of hay from different suppliers. This horse app is great for those who want to save money on their horse’s hay bill. The Hay Calculator app is free to download and use, and it’s available for both iOS and Android devices.

Horse owners know that hay is one of the biggest expenses when it comes to horse care. If you’re looking for a horse gadget that can help you save money, the Hay Price Calculator is definitely worth checking out.

7. Dogma Carbon Riding Helmet

Dogma Carbon offers a top-notch riding helmet that every horse owner will love. This gear is made with a carbon fiber shell that is designed to protect riders from head injuries. The helmet comes with an adjustable visor that can be used to keep the sun out of horse riders’ eyes.

The Dogma Carbon Helmet is available in both adult and child sizes, and it’s certified by American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). If you’re looking for a riding helmet that offers superior protection, the Dogma Carbon is definitely worth checking out.

8. UniSit Strap

The UniSit Strap is a training tool that is ideal for beginner horse riders. This strap attaches to the horse’s saddle and helps to keep the rider in the correct position. It’s adjustable, so it can be used for riders of all sizes. The gadget is also comfortable and easy to use.

If you crave improving your riding posture, the UniSit Strap is the one. The item comes in a range of colors to suit your riding equipment.

9. Equicube

The Equicube is a training tool for young equestrians to improve their posture. It’s a core training gadget for horse lovers and riders who want to improve their horse riding skills. The gadget is made of durable rubber and can be used for a long time. The cube is 100% recyclable to make the gadget environmentally friendly.

To use the Equicube, hold the cube with both hands while saddled up. Place your feet in the stirrups and put the cube between your legs. Use your thighs to squeeze the cube as you ride. This will help improve your posture significantly.

The Equicube is available in two sizes: 4.2 lbs and 4.8 lbs. Choose the cube weight that best suits your training level.

10. Horse Heat Lamp

The horse heat lamp will keep your horse warm during the cold winter months. The lamp emits infrared radiation that penetrates the horse’s coat and warms the horse from the inside out.

The horse heat lamp is easy to use. Simply hang the lamp above the horse’s stall and plug it into an outlet. The lamp will automatically turn on when the temperature drops below freezing. And it will turn off when the temperature rises above freezing.

Horse lamps are available in a range of sizes to fit the horse stall. Choose the one that best suits your horse’s needs.

Conclusion

There’s a myriad of go-to tools to ease your work with horses. Horse gadgets don’t stop at just the basics. With a little bit of research, you can find a gear that will make your horse care more enjoyable. So get a little creative and have some fun with these 10 horse gadgets for horse owners.