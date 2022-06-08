Top 10 Live Streaming App Development Companies for iOS, Android 2022-23

Live streaming application development has changed the way individuals consume information. It allows them to access endless content on their devices at their convenience. As a result, the live streaming industry is growing and creating new opportunities for live streaming app developers.

A study from 2020 reveals that the live streaming industry is expected to grow and have a value of 184.27 billion USD by 2027. No wonder why there is a growing interest in live streaming app development company and OTT app development company for iOS and Android.

For this reason, we have curated a list of the top 10 live streaming app development companies for to help you choose the best.

List of 10 Best Live Streaming Development Companies 2022

Established in 2008, The NineHertz is a leading live streaming app development company with years of expertise backing it. They offer several live streaming app development services like streaming apps for music, or video streaming apps for sports, live broadcasting apps, on-demand live streaming app for Android, etc. With their help, you can create your own music sharing app, radio apps, and more.

The NineHertz also offers monetization of these streaming apps free with the help of subscriptions, paid in-app purchases, ads-revenue models, and donations. The apps will have several user-centric features like user login via Facebook or email, diverse streaming functionality, push notifications, subscriptions, personalization of profiles, and more. What sets them apart is their tailor-made solutions, budget-friendly pricing, tight security, and maintenance. All in all, it’s the best live music, video, and audio streaming apps for iOS you will come across.

2. IBM

IBM is USA’s one of the many well-known multinational IT services and consulting companies. Established in 1911, it is known to offer a wide range of services like data analytics, performance engineering, artificial intelligence, cyber security, on demand iPhone live streaming apps for sports, and intelligent automation. It is an expert at maintaining consistency in the quality of the streaming and implementing broadcaster guidelines. They are known to leverage cutting-edge AI to read through a humongous amount of content, detecting inconsistencies and discrepancies.

3. Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft has a strong presence nationally and internationally. It is a leader in the field of computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers and related services. As far as consulting is concerned, their team is experts in experience design, digital runtime, and privacy. With operations in nearly 190 countries, Microsoft has helped more than 10M+ clients. It has a team of more than 181000 employees that strive to deliver value and quality.

4. Mphasis

Based in Bangalore, Mphasis is an Indian IT service and consulting company. It offers architecture guidance, application development and integration, and application management services, serving across several sectors. Mphasis is a company known for best streaming app services and dealing in cyber security, DevOps, data management, streaming analytics, and more.

5. Wipro

Wipro has an endless list of attractive offerings for those in the live streaming sector. It offers data, analytics, AI, application development, application management, quality engineering & testing, digital operations & platforms, etc. Wipro has contributed to most leading sectors today, including media & entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, banking, and new-age services. The company’s track record is stellar with customer-centric practices, ensuring you only get served the best!

6. Infosys

Infosys, India’s second-largest Indian IT company for 2022, was founded nearly 40 years ago in 1981. You will be surprised to know that Infosys has already developed an end-to-end streaming platform for distributing more than 100 prime channels and 25,000+ VODs on more than 10 digital streaming or distribution platforms. They deliver seamless streaming apps for Android and across devices with media quality assurance. Besides this, they also offer help in launching OTT services and OTT live streaming solutions supporting several programs.

7. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is a part of the Tata Group, operating in 149 locations across 46 countries. It is India’s second-largest company by market capitalization and the highest-ranked IT services company. TCS offers multiple services like OTT apps, analytics, AI, automation, consulting, IoT, digital engineering, cyber security, and more. Besides being highly ranked, it is also the 4th largest employer among Indian live streaming companies. It has over 4,00,000 employees who work their best to make your vision come true.

8. Capgemini

Capgemini offeres end-to-end IT solutions capable of catering to the entire IT spectrum, including IT systems integration, product engineering, business process services, application design, live streaming apps development, testing services, and infrastructure services.

9. Cognizant

Cognizant is a popular American IT service and consulting company with its headquarters in New Jersey. It offers a plethora of services like application service & modernization, artificial intelligence, digital experience, digital strategy, quality engineering & assurances, and more. They help you operate with human insight at superhuman speed. The best part about them? Their workforce is diverse, talented, and aimed at customer satisfaction!

10. Collabera

Collabera, popular for engineering software and experiences, has its Asia Pacific headquarters in Gujarat, India. They have served over 700 clients across 10+ industry verticals, offering IT services and enterprise software.

Summing up

Partnering with a leading live video streaming app development company iOS or live music streaming app development company Android is the best way to create streaming apps for sports. They are masters at what they do and will help you scale your app to the next level. The future of live streaming looks bright. It’s up to you to make an informed decision now!