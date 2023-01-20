Top 10 Photo Colorizer to Colorize Black and White Photos 2023

Colorize Black and White Photos 2023

You’d have had many memorable black-and-white photos of old times. Seeing the old photos in color will make you excited about the photos, and you’ll cherish the old times more.

There are hundreds of tools available in the market to colorize black-and-white photos. Luckily, we’ll top 10 immaculate methods to colorize photo tools.

1. HitPaw Photo Enhancer

Overview

Opting for an AI-powered tool assists you in colorizing black-and-white photos brilliantly. This way, you don’t have to worry about certain editing functions of the software to put things in order.

Do you know about the most reliable AI photo colorizer?

There are so many AI-powered photo enhancers, but beating the quality of HitPaw Photo Enhancer might be too much to ask for.

It is a brilliant AI photo quality enhancer that tends to analyze your photo when you import the photo to the main interface. Then it goes on to colorize a black-and-white photo automatically. HitPaw Photo Enhancer doesn’t rely upon human involvement to colorize photos.

Instead, it uses built-in algorithms to improve the colors of your photo, making your job more accessible than you think.

On top of that, HitPaw Photo Enhancer doesn’t change your photos, as it tends to maintain the original quality of photos.

Features

Compatible with Mac and Windows

It allows you to enhance image resolution and quality automatically.

It enables you to make the blurry-looking photos stunning

Enables you to colorize black and white photos in a few clicks

It doesn’t cause image quality loss.

Offers AI-powered technology, colorizing white and black photos automatically

Pros

Comes up with the brilliant free trial version

It offers a user-friendly interface, and both pro and new users can understand using this software easily

It supports batch processing, meaning you can colorize multiple photos simultaneously

100% secure for your PC

Available on Windows & Mac

Cons

No online version yet.

2. Photoshop

Photoshop won’t be a bad option if you intend to colorize black-and-white photos. It comes up with various mind-blowing customized effects to put the color in black and white photos.

However, it comes up with a professional user interface that might be tricky for newcomers; otherwise, Photoshop is worth trying AI colorize photo tool.

3. Hotpot

Another brilliant photo colorizer that can color black-and-white photos courtesy of AI technology is Hotpot.ai.

Although coloring photos isn’t free in the Hotpot tool, it offers affordable services, helping you to colorize old photos appropriately.

4. HitPaw Photo Enhancer App

Sometimes, you don’t have a PC and still intend to colorize black-and-white photos. HitPaw Photo Enhancer App allows you to turn the black and white photo to color by offering intelligent AI technology.

It comes up with an intuitive user interface and can help you change the dimension of old photos, putting the color in black and white photos.

5. DeepAI

DeepAI Colorizer is another API online colorize photo tool that stimulates colorizing black and white photos. Although it only allows you to upload photos of less than 1200px for any dimension, it offers AI technology to make the old-looking photos colorful.

6. DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI

If you were to select the most reliable tools to colorize black-and-white photos, DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI would make that list brilliant.

With the neural networks, DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI can colorize old photos without tinkering with the resolution of your photos.

7. MyHeritage

After exploring so many quality AI photo enhancers, you’ll end up tired, but the list of brilliant tools will be around for a while. MyHeritage is a mouthwatering online tool to color black-and-white photos, and remember that this excellent tool comes up with deep learning technology.

The noticeable thing about this tool is that it maintains the original shape of the photo after coloring black and white photos.

8. VANCE AI

If you’re unsatisfied with any of the tools mentioned in this post to colorize black and white photos, look at VanceAI Photo Colorizer.

It comes up with a mind-blowing neural network that will make the quality of photo resolution intact despite changing the entire color of photos. Since VanceAI Photo Colorizer comes up with AI technology, you need something to put things in order.

Using Vance AI is pretty simple as all you need to do is visit the official website of VANCE AI and then upload the black and white photo you’d want to bring the color to

9. Pixelup

Having a look at Pixelup to colorize photos on iPhone, especially when you don’t have many reliable options, won’t be an idea. This stunning AI photo enhancer app will make your old photos watchable.

The AI technology of Pixelup is breathtaking as it empowers you to colorize black-and-white photos in the blink of your eyes. Another thing to like about Pixelup is that you don’t have to pay anything to acquire its services. Instead, you can install the app on your mobile device and start colorizing black-and-white photos.

10. Luminar

If you are okay with using professional software to colorize black-and-white photos, Luminar will be a good option. It comes up with terrific photo techniques, and the best thing about this incredible tool is that it doesn’t compromise the resolution of your photo courtesy of AI technology.

Summary

That’s all we’ve had from this article, where you can learn about the 10 excellent ways to colorize a black-and-white photo. All the tools are worth your attention, but HitPaw Photo Enhancer seems to be the most reliable one, helping you to colorize black and white photos without affecting the quality of the photo. It is highly recommended software, and taking the services of this beautiful software won’t be a bad idea.