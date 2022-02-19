Top 10 Things to Consider When Hiring the Best SEO Company

When you hire the best SEO company in Sydney Australia, you can be assured of getting the best results. This is because the company has the right experience and expertise in offering SEO services.

To benefit from outsourcing your SEO to an expert, however, you must first find a reliable company. Here are top 5 things to consider when hiring an SEO Company:

1. The Company’s Experience

The best SEO company is that which has been in the business for a long time. This means that it has handled various projects and hence, is able to meet all your needs. Also, it’s better to work with a company that offers customized solutions rather than one that offers fixed services.

2. The Company’s Reputation

The best way of finding out if a company is reputable or not is by checking its reviews and testimonials from past clients. If it’s well-rated and recommended by its previous clients, then you can go ahead and hire it for your project. However, if its previous clients have written negative comments about it on review sites, then it may not be the right choice for you. You should also check the client list of the company to see if it has worked with reputable companies or brands before.

3. Your Potential SEO Company Must Know Their Stuff

You wouldn’t hire a business coach who doesn’t know how to run a successful business, and the same logic holds true for hiring an SEO company. Do your research before you start looking for a company to hire. That way, you will know what’s reasonable when it comes to expectations.

4. What are their past results?

The best way to judge a prospective SEO company’s capability is to look at their past results. Do they have a track record of getting clients ranked on search engines? If so, they’ll be able to show you some examples of websites they’ve done this with. Even better, look for testimonials from happy customers who can show you how much traffic their websites receive as a result of their high rankings.

5. Does the company have good reviews?

Does the company have good online reviews? This is a great indicator of how the company will treat you as a client. If they’re rude or unhelpful to other people, they may be unhelpful to you as well.

6. Does the company have good testaments/case studies?

If you’re looking for an ecommerce SEO company, ask them if they have any case studies of successful ecommerce sites that they’ve worked with in the past. This will show how successful the company is at helping ecommerce sites rank on Google.

7. Does the company offer transparency?

The best SEO companies will be transparent about their work. They’ll list all the links that they’ve built and show you how their keywords are ranking on Google.

8. Who will be working on your campaign?

Once you’ve decided that an SEO company is right for your business, the next step is determining which employee will be handling your account. Most companies have a team of people who work together to achieve client goals. Will you be speaking with the same person every time you call or email? This might seem like an insignificant concern, but it’s actually quite important because a single point of contact is often more efficient than having to explain your needs and goals to multiple people every time you reach out.

9. Auditing Your Site

A great SEO company will do a site audit and use that as the framework for their service offerings — this should be no additional charge. It’s important to understand what type of site auditing they’re talking about, though. Some companies may send you a detailed Excel spreadsheet with errors and fixes; others will send you a one-page document or simply tell you about them. But unless the recommendations are backed up by code changes and specific instructions on how to implement them, most of these audits won’t be much help.

10. What are the factors that contribute to high ranking?

Ask the SEO company what factors they believe contribute to a high-ranking on-search engines. Ideally, they need to discuss the role of social media, content quality, effective metadata and relevant keywords. If they don’t bring these four topics up in their response or if only a cursory effort is made in recognizing potential factors for high rankings, then it ought to be a red flag that you should avoid that firm.