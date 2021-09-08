Top 13+ Best Apps Like Pluto TV that you should try in 2021

The concept of live tv channels through applications is not new, they have been around for a while. Despite cable connections getting for a reasonable price, people still like to use applications to watch tv channels on their bigger screens.

Pluto TV is one of the live tv apps available in 2021. However, Pluto TV has some cons as well like buffering, not available for your region, no data, and is not stable. If you’re someone who is looking for apps like Pluto TV as a replacement then check out the list below.

Apps Like Pluto TV That are Worth Trying

If Pluto TV isn’t satisfying you in watching movies or TV shows, you can try out the following alternatives.

1. Moviebox PRO

Moviebox Pro is a popular streaming service that lets you watch the latest HD movies and TV shows. When we talk about the cheapest platform for streaming videos, Moviebox pro is at the top of the list. This is why I bring it to the top of our list too.

This application was launched after the Showbox got shut down. So, it became a Showbox replacement app and got immense popularity. The average downloads of this application went to 300K per month.

If you want to use the Moviebox Pro, you’ll have to download it from third-party app stores or websites. You won’t find the Moviebox app on the Play store and app store.

Features of Moviebox Pro:

Up to 4K video quality.

Regular content and app updates.

It supports all platforms including Android, iOS, Windows(Beta), macOS, and Linux.

Advanced search function to find your loved ones.

Clean GUI, intuitive user interface with a lovable layout.

VIP and Family plan available.

Child mode.

No Real Debrid and AllDebrid needed.

2. Tubi TV

Tubi TV is another good alternative to Pluto TV and it looks 100% similar in every aspect like content, compatibility, and quality. It has the ability to provide free television shows and movies with fewer ads than cable. Moreover, it is a legal service, no copyright issues.

The content library is huge and also added regularly. All the content is sorted into 30+ genres such as action, anime, classic, drama, comedy, sports movies & tv shows, stand up comedy, TV comedies/dramas, etc. Along with that, you can watch selective videos from award winners & nominees, Bollywood dramas, cult classics, highly rated, and weekly watchlists.

You can install Tubi TV on a wide range of devices such as mobiles, tablets, smart TVs, desktops, laptops.

Features of Tubi TV:

Available in both web and app versions.

Directly download it from the Play Store and App Store.

Fully legal service.

Support for subtitles.

It has a great video player with useful playback options.

3. Crackle

Crackle is also similar to Pluto TV and Tubi TV. So, it does offer the same features. But, how did crackle become special for their users? Crackle can provide a movie and show without cutting or editing scenes.

When it comes to device compatibility, it is available for mobiles, set-top boxes, TVs, web, and even play stations.

To access the contents from this app, you must have an account on it. You just need to provide your basic information like email, full name, DOB, and password.

Once you have created a user account then you’re good to go for freemium content.

There are few cons like no offline streaming and geo-restrictions.

Features of Crackle:

Ad-fee.

Great picture quality.

Legal and safe to use.

4. Kodi

If you are looking for something different than Pluto TV then Kodi will be a unique choice. Kodi was created as a media player where users can add their favorite addons and watch entertainment content for free.

Music collection, latest movie titles, favorite shows, live shows/sports, games with inbuilt emulators – Kodi has something for everyone. Kodi is one of the best open source platforms for media streaming on any device.

As of now, Kodi is available in two different versions – Matrix and Leia. So, you can choose any version and install addons accordingly.

Feature of Kodi:

A solid collection of entertainment videos.

No malware, No ads, and no user data collection.

Unlimited addon and also support third-party addons – easy to install.

Customizable skins available for simple to greater appearance of UI.

Adapt to any TV remote controls.

5. Tivimate

If you’re looking for a Live TV app like Pluto TV that offers television channels for free then you might try Tivimate app. There are many apps available on the Internet but Tivimate has unique features. It is working as an IPTV player where you can watch almost all channels from different countries.

I personally installed Tivimate on my Oneplus Android TV and cut the cable completely. It also means that this is the cord-cutting solution for many.

Features of Tivimate:

With Tivimate, users can catch-up to the latest live channels.

Updated TV guide.

Access to multiple playlists.

Record your favorite videos for offline viewing.

Browse into sports, movies, games, news, podcasts, music, tech, and more channels with ease.

6. Stremio

The name says itself, this is a new trending streaming application that allows you to watch all sorts of New Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Live TV Channels, and Sports content.

Stremio provides you with a hassle-free way to download all your favorite entertainment content.

With simple navigation and a multitude of content, you can easily discover new content without much difficulty.

7. Hulu

Unlike other streaming applications, you will not be able to access the content for free in Hulu. In fact, it’s a subscription Video-On-Demand application. You only get one month of free streaming with Hulu.

With Hulu, you can watch current-season shows, exclusive series, Popular movies, Hulu Originals, and kid’s favorites.

8. Cyberflix TV

Cyberflix TV gives unlimited access to trending movies and nail-biting TV Shows, Podcasts, and new releases. It extracts high-quality links from the web and provides HD movies for free.

You can stream this on a wide range of platforms such as Android, iOS, Mac and Windows.

It’s a great alternative to premium services like Prime and Netflix. You can stream the app for free with limited ads.

9. Plex

Watch Free Movies and TV Shows by using Plex. It allows you to watch Live TV, Free Movies & Series, and Sports channels.

With Plex, you can be up-to-date with what is happening in and out of the country. It provides 24/7 news channels for free. Some of the major channels include Reuters TV, Euro News, and People TV.

10. Vudu

Vudu lets you access thousands of full-length movies and TV Series for free. It doesn’t have any sign-ups and subscriptions. Watch your favorite content for free on Vudu.

Stream Vudu on any device such as Roku, iOS, Android, Xbox, and Windows. You will get access to HD Shows and you can set the quality of video up to 1080p.

It supports renting and buying Movies and TV Episodes. And also it offers subtitles in more than 60 languages.

11. SonyLIV

It’s a leading OTT platform that is trending nowadays. SonyLIV is primarily an Indian-origin video-on-demand service.

As a streaming service, it provides content from local networks, such as Movies, TV Series, live sports channels, and SonyLIV originals.

You have limited access to its content unless you take the premium subscription. We are allowed to watch video content for free but with annoying ads. For better quality and huge library content, I recommend you to take a premium subscription.

12. Cinema HD (Cinema APK)

It’s a wonderful streaming app to watch the latest movies and TV shows on your Android and other limited platforms. Cinema hd app allows you to watch tons of entertainment content for free.

Sometimes this application is referred to as Firestick’s app because it is well suited with Firestick/Fire TV.

BeeTV comes with an awesome interface and provides high-quality movies. It doesn’t host any content but it crawls the internet and gives us the latest movies and TV Shows.

13. Live NetTV

Live NetTV is a streaming app that is widely known for live channels. It lets you stream over 800 TV channels on your device. No need to pay the single for using its services.

It comes with an easy interface and a huge library of content. You’ll not get any complications while installing the app.

The TV channels include and are categorized into live sports channels, entertainment, movies, music, kids, cooking and religion, etc..,

14. TeaTV

TeaTV is a perfect application that replaces Pluto TV. It is considered a cloned version.

Streaming TeaTV on your devices is 200% safe and secure. It works great on all types of platforms and watching content on TeaTV is absolutely free.

You can watch or download the latest Movies & TV Shows, Podcasts, and Sports Channels for free with the help of TeaTV.

So these are the alternative apps for Pluto TV I found on the Internet. All the listed apps are safe, secure, easy to install and use. In case you’ve found any greater apps than our list, please add it in the comment.