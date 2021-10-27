Top 3 investment opportunities that you would not miss!

Anyone reading this is already interested in the idea of investing their money for a more secure future and attain financial independence. After all, it is one of the most popular topics that is being discussed these days. So many motivational speakers and influencers are encouraging people to become financially independent and have multiple streams of income. However, it is still essential that before you start your journey of making long-term investments, you should be aware of its importance so that you take it seriously throughout the journey.

Why should you invest your money?

This is indeed a good question. Why invest if you have a stable income and you can simply save that money in a bank and over time it will accumulate to become a substantial amount, which you can use towards a necessary expense or something you have always wanted like a dream car. The simple answer to this question is inflation and depreciation of the currency. Let us explain.

We are all aware that the prices of the things we buy are gradually increasing. The clothes we wear, the food we eat, the gas we put in our vehicles, and so on. This increase in prices is called inflation. In a perfect world, your income will proportionally increase with the level of inflation and for now, let us assume that we do live in a perfect world. Even then, the amount you save in your bank will remain the same and as time passes the things you can buy with that amount will get more expensive. Therefore, the money that sits in your bank account is depreciating. In simpler terms, what you can buy today for 100 dollars, you will only be able to get half that product for 100 dollars in 5 years. This means that the 100 dollars you have saved today, will only be as valuable as 50 dollars in the next 5 years, hypothetically speaking.

Where to invest your money?

Now that we have some clarity as to why investments are so important, let us dive into some of the most popular options for investments these days. While there are many options out there, but for now we have curated the top 3 options for you which are as follows:

1. Real Estate

Investing in real estate has always been one of the easiest things to recommend. But with one big caveat i.e. if you have sufficient capital. If you can manage the capital, there is a simple strategy for investing in real estate. You should look for a property that is always dependent on rent and make sure that the rent you can reasonably ask for is higher than the number of mortgage payments you have to pay. If you find this setup, all you need is to arrange the down payment and the property will pay for itself, if not also give you some extra cash every month. And after a few years, you will fully own the property, which will be higher in value than what you purchased it for.

2. Commodities

Investing in commodities such as gold or investing in Contracts for Difference or CFDs on commodities is also a great option. One notable example is to invest in CFDs for Oil Profit. This way you can speculate on the change of price of crude oil and make a profit out of it. The best part is that you can download an Oil Profit App which provides automated trading so you don’t worry about keeping an eye on the market. The Oil Profit service provider will do the job for you in exchange for their brokerage fee. All you need to do is find a reliable Oil Profit Website or provider for another commodity and you are set to invest.

3. Forex and Crypto

Another popular investment is to trade your money on a foreign exchange trading platform or cryptocurrency exchange. This option is much more volatile, which means that where you can make a lot of money, you can also lose a lot of money. But the good thing about this option is that you can start your trading journey with a nominal amount and try your luck with it. Ideally, start with an amount that you are willing to lose and use that amount to learn to trade.

We hope the above information is helpful but more so that you start investing in your future as soon as possible and attain financial independence to live your best life.