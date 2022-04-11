Top 5 Best Funny Apps For Your Smartphone

For a long time, we all have been hearing that laughter is the best medicine, but how many of us actually believe it and do something to benefit from it in our daily lives?

Laughter helps a lot in coping with stress and staying positive. With everything negative going on in the world lately, it’s a good idea to make sure that you’re getting some laughter every day. It doesn’t have to be show-stoppingly hilarious. Sometimes, just an amusing tweet or reading some hilarious jokes online can make all the difference.

The good thing is these days, it is very easy to find really funny, and original jokes like short Chuck Norris jokes on different online platforms like YouTube, Facebook and several online websites like Jokesbuzz. However, if you’re looking for something more convenient, then these funny apps can definitely make you giggle and brighten your day.

#1: 9GAG

9GAG is a funny meme app that uses the idea of creating a community with memes. The best feature of this app is the user can share their favorite memes or funny jokes with their friends, who are also connected on the app.

9GAG app is the best source for finding eye-catching GIFs and parodies. It has many categories such as animals, cars, cartoons & Comics, NSFW (Not Safe For Work) and many more!

#2: iFunny

iFunny is just a source of funny content that’s up to date with internet culture as well as inside jokes or short jokes. One can just go through the app and find something they like, which can be pictures, videos, GIFs, memes created on iFunny itself, or even comics related to daily news.

The app is also easy-to-use and doesn’t have any crazy extra functions that you never have the time to check out anyway, so we didn’t notice any bugs either during our testing. There are no in-app purchases either, and the ads aren’t too intrusive, considering that iFunny does need funding for all its ongoing activities.

#3: Buzzfeed

It’s a fun-filled mobile experience that’s different from your traditional media. To begin with, BuzzFeed offers you everything from viral videos, GIFs, images and poll results to world news updates that you can make use of. So if you’re looking for information on current happenings in the world-famous landmarks such as Buckingham Palace or the White House to social media content from Twitter or Instagram, chances are BuzzFeed can let you know which one is currently trending on any particular day!

It also has sections dedicated to politics and entertainment where users can get updates about what’s worth watching out for on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and catch up on the ongoings of whichever show is topping the charts.

This app makes sure that not only do you discover all the latest updates but also be part of them. It provides an efficient means of discovering more about any given topic while making sure you laugh out loud while doing it!

#4: TikTok

It’s an application that took the world by storm, and it’s particularly popular right now. It was originally known as Musical.ly, but now it goes by the name TikTok. Fans and users of the app use many features like creating short videos using pre-packaged music and dialogue from famous films and combining several filters to make their videos more interesting.

Users can also try out clever visual effects for their movies with a number of transitions integrated right into the platform. This way, users can appreciate the videos like they’re watching a project reel in a movie theater at any given time. Needless to say, TikTok has become incredibly popular since its inception in 2014 – with over 40 million downloads worldwide!

#5: LOL Pics

LOL Pics is similar to the iFunny app. The free app represents humor in the form of pics. With LOL Pics, you can click through dozens of different categories, including: Fail Compilations, Celebrity LOLs, Stupid AutoCorrect, Motivational Posters, short Chuck Norris jokes and much more! Of course, as with any app, you’ll have the ability to rate and comment on the pics that tickle your funny bone or those that don’t exactly strike a chord.

You can also save all your favorite pics to your Camera Roll so you can proudly show them off to friends next time you hang out. Lastly, you will definitely want to share hilarious pictures with friends via Facebook, Twitter, and email because – why not?! Grab your smartphone camera now and treat yourself to hours of laughter!