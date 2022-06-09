Top 5 board game apps of 2022

In today’s fast-paced world, who has time to wait until they can gather enough friends in one place to layout a board game? Cracking open the board and moving around the minefield of gameplay still remains first prize, but sometimes you just need to get your fix while on the road.

Board game apps are also a great way to familiarize yourself with a new game before attempting an in-person play. Get to know the ins and outs of a new game and get acquainted with strategies to give yourself a leg up.

Here is a look at the top 5 mobile board game apps of 2022 that are guaranteed to have you hooked from the first roll of the dice!

Raiders of the North

Of all the Viking games out there, Raiders of the North remains one of the fan favorites and the seamless transition to the mobile game is a major plus.

Build your longboat and get the fiercest crew of the north together to seize land, claim gold, and pillage a few villages along the way. Become a legend by winning favor with the Chieftain through courageous battle.

The game has excellent gameplay that is true to the board game you know and love. Animations and graphics are top-notch and a vast improvement on most warfare games on the market today. There are tons of thoughtful details that show you the designers spared no expense.

The game is compatible with both iOS and Android for under $10.

Tokaido

Tokaido has long been praised as one of the most beautiful games on the market, taking players on a journey across the ancient silk road in Japan. It is one of the best couples board games on the market as tensions won’t run too high during this peaceful journey.

Players discover the intricate traditions of Japan along with the beautiful landscapes and delicate cuisine. But it’s not all smelling the cherry blossoms while you go on your merry way. There is some strategy involved to ensure you are the most well-rounded traveler at the end of your journey.

The mobile game has a specially composed soundtrack that just adds a whole new level to the already picturesque game. And at only $1.99, it is an absolute steal!

Ticket to Ride

Can you really reinvent the wheel? Or, the train wheel in this case? If the Ticket To Ride mobile game has taught us anything, it is that you absolutely can!

This family favorite game is now digitized and you can build railways, gain territory, and interfere with your enemy’s tracks on a whole new platform. The classic board game covers routes across the USA but the digital game also allows you to travel across continents with special expansion packs.

The game allows you to play against friends and family, bringing you the same competitive spirit we know and love from the physical game. At only $6.99, it’s a solid game with high replayability, aimed at connecting you with loved ones wherever they might be on the globe.

Catan Classic

Catan has quickly risen to become one of the most popular board games of the decade, enticing players into hours of competitive road building and city construction. It might sound boring but the high levels of strategy involved in this game is unmatched.

Now you can play Catan wherever, whenever against your friends, strangers on the internet, or even AI if you want some fierce competition.

The mobile game of Catan looks every bit like the real thing with its iconic hexagonal playing discs of ore, lumber, wool, gold, and grain. You can also get the expansions of “Seafarers” and “Cities and Knights” as an in-app purchase.

Risk

When it comes to classic board games, few stand the test of time quite like Risk. Now you can conquer territories and command armies while sitting in the office or on the bus.

The Risk mobile game is one of the best free mobile board games today and offers a premium package if you want to go ad-free.

This version goes much faster than the original and you can play at different difficulty levels, with different maps, and with a variety of scenarios that keeps the game fresh. Some game modes also allow you to play offline, a fun bonus if you are on the road.