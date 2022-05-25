Top 5 Cell Phone Security Apps to Keep Your Device Safe

When it comes to cell phone security, there are a number of important apps and services that can help keep your device safe and secure. Whether you’re looking for anti-virus protection, VPN service, proxy provider or other security features, there is an app out there that can meet your needs. Below are our top five picks for cell phone security apps.

The List of Must-have Cell Phone Safety Apps

1. Norton Mobile Security:

With robust anti-virus and malware protection, as well as the ability to remotely wipe your device in case of loss or theft, Norton Mobile Security is one of the most popular cell phone security apps available.

2. ExpressVPN:

This VPN service offers industry-leading encryption and security features to protect your cell phone data from prying eyes. Even though it’s not the cheapest of the options, the service has proved its leadership among other best VPN providers in Germany and helped a vast majority of people to protect their cell phone devices and provide them with the anonymous internet browsing opportunities.

3. Lookout Mobile Security:

Lookout provides a comprehensive suite of cell phone security features, including antivirus and malware protection, lost device location and recovery, and remote device wipe.

4. McAfee Mobile Security:

Another popular option for cell phone security, McAfee offers robust antivirus and malware protection, as well as the ability to remotely lock and wipe your device in case of loss or theft.

5. AVG AntiVirus Free:

A great free option for cell phone security, AVG AntiVirus Free offers basic antivirus and malware protection, as well as the ability to remotely locate your device if it’s lost or stolen.

Why You Need to Protect Your Cell Phone

If you are still not sure whether you need to protect your phone, let me explain something to you. Your cell phone is more than just a communication device. It is also your connection to the internet, your camera, and your music player. With so much valuable data stored on your cell phone, it is important to take steps to protect it from theft and damage.

There are two main reasons why you need to protect your cell phone: to prevent theft and to keep it in good working condition. Let’s discuss each of these reasons in more detail.

Theft is a major problem when it comes to cell phones. A report from the Federal Communications Commission found that there were more than three million reports of stolen cell phones in the United States in 2017. That’s a lot of people who had their personal data and information stolen because they didn’t take the proper precautions to protect their phone!

To prevent your cell phone from being stolen, you should always keep it with you and never leave it unattended in public places. You should also consider investing in a quality case that will make it more difficult for thieves to steal your phone.

Another reason why you need to protect your cell phone is to keep it in good working condition. Your cell phone is a delicate piece of technology and it can be easily damaged if you drop it or subject it to other forms of physical stress. By protecting your cell phone, you can extend its lifespan and avoid having to replace it prematurely. Moreover, you can make sure that your personal cell phone data is safe and sound if you use all the above-given tips.

No matter what your cell phone security needs are, there’s an app out there that can help. Be sure to download one of these top five cell phone security apps to keep your device safe and secure.