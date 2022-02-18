Top 5 Games to Play on iPhone in February 2022

While gaming phones are becoming more popular, the latest iPhone is still the best gaming phone to purchase. With over a million iPhone applications accessible in the App Store, the iPhone’s gaming choices are practically unlimited. Finding the finest iPhone games, on the other hand, isn’t always simple. Not every app in Apple’s vast gaming library is worth your money — or your time.

Fortunately for you, we’ve taken on the task of filtering through the teeming sea of game applications to offer you the best iPhone games. So, whether you’re searching for a simple match-three game, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), or a battle royale, check out our selection of the greatest iOS games. They’ll even run on an iPad (but don’t tell anybody we told you that). The majority of these games should operate on any iPhone running iOS 15, even phones as old as the iPhone 6S.

Subscribers to Apple’s game library, which we believe has enough jewels to justify the membership fee, should check out our recommendations for the finest Apple Arcade titles.

1. Geometry Dash Lite

Geometry Dash Lite is a platformer that prides itself on being “near impossible,” so you should anticipate a struggle after installing this one. Geometry Dash Lite, lovingly drawn in 2D, revels in its, well, geometric-shaped obstacles that you must leap, soar, or flip your way through. There are many levels to choose from, each with its unique musical accompaniment.

2. Pokémon Unite

Pokémon games are sweeping mobile platforms, and Pokémon Unite is a significant reason why. It’s a 5-on-5 combat arena game in which you must work together with your team to score the most points. With Holowear, you can make your Pokémon, be it a snake pokemon or flying pokemon or dragon pokemon appear fashionable while still performing astonishing new skills in combat. It’s cross-platform, so you can play with Switch and Android gamers, and it’s free if you’re sceptical with your money.

3. Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter, unlike any other Fallout game, places you in the shoes of a vault commander, locked away from the nuclear armageddon. The moment has come to explore the wasteland, and you’re prepared to make the sacrifice of your settlers’ lives. You need to gather scraps from what is left of the outer world and construct your vault while keeping your inhabitants safe (or as secure as can be envisaged), and then gradually restoring some kind of civilisation in a lawless region.

4. Joe Danger

Joe Danger is a side-scrolling racer game produced by Hello Games that isn’t No Man’s Sky. You need to guide the titular Joe Danger over a number of stages, leaping, backflipping, and wheelie-ing over obstacles. It’s a terrific little game with a lot to offer that was recently modified to operate on latest devices as a result of a fan’s heartfelt appeal.

5. Genshin Impact

The hype may have worn down, but Genshin Impact is still a large game with a massive fan base and some fantastic gameplay to get involved into. The plot challenges you to track out your long-lost sister in the uncharted realm of Teyvat. But when there are mountains to climb, lakes to swim in, and gliding to do, it’s easy to get sidetracked. You can choose from a variety of characters, control the power of the elements, and marvel at the stunning graphics on show.