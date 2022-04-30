Top 5 Mobile Apps for Sports Car Lovers

A car is not just a mode of transportation for the car enthusiast. The one thing common among all sports car owners is their love and deviation towards their cars. Sports car enthusiasts mostly do all the upgrades to make the drive more enjoyable.

However, unlike regular sedans, sports cars require more maintenance and have high replacement and maintenance costs. For insurance, if you own a Dodge charger, then you can’t qualify for sedan insurance as the Dodge charger has a V8 engine and eight cylinders which impacts its insurance cost. So, for a sports car like Dodge Charger, you would need Dodge Charger Insurance. The good thing is that many different insurers are now offering competitive Dodge Charger Insurance Rates. So, now you can compare the Insurance Quotes for sports cars online on insurance comparison sites easily.

We interviewed Sara Routhier, Managing Editor and Outreach Director at QuoteInspector.com, and have compiled a list of the smartphone apps for sports cars she recommends to all car enthusiasts.

#1: aCar

For luxury sports car owners, fuel economy is not the primary concern. However, it’s still important to monitor the car mileage to analyze the efficiency of your car engine. To do that, aCar app monitor can greatly help.

It keeps the record of each fill-up and gives reminders to the car owner about upcoming maintenance while keeping the complete track of the car mileage. Not just that, you can also track the car’s expenses by using this app.

#2: McLaren Racing

The McLaren application provides a user with access to exclusive racing events. The app is packed full of real-time interactivity, information about races, polls that give users the opportunity to engage, and interviews with key members of the McLaren team.

In addition, there are opportunities for user input that can lead to official merchandise.

#3: Ford Sync

If you own a Ford car, be it a classic Mustang or the latest models, you would need to install a Ford Sync app.

The Ford Sync app allows you to plug your smartphone directly into your car, giving you control over all of the necessary functions. For example, using Ford Sync, you can play music. Also, use several other applications without having to take your eyes off the road.

#4: SmartStart

Classic or old sports don’t have very good heaters. However, they are very fun to drive, and there’s a huge fan base of class sports car lovers and collectors who prefer these cars over modern sports cars.

If you’re one of them and love to drive your classic sports car on cold winter mornings and hate waiting inside the garage while it warms up, SmartStart is a new app that is designed to eliminate these frustrations.

The “SmartStart” friendly smartphone hardware allows users to preheat their car while they are still at home, making sure it’s nice and warm by the time they arrive in the chilly morning.

Keep in mind that this application is totally free, but the hardware costs around $700 which seems to be a fair price to warm your car during winters.

#5: Drive DODGE

Dodge has an app that is designed specifically for the Dodge car owners and fans who want to be kept up to date on the latest.

The Drive Dodge App is perfect product management content. For example, one can get information on models by vehicle year and make a dealer locator, a parking reminder that tracks the GPS coordinates of the driver and saves them when you park the car. This feature provides great convenience to track the car to the parking or set a reminder to feed the meter in the parking.

Also, this app links to important information like Mopar parts, accessories, Dodge gear, merchandise, and social media sites of the company.