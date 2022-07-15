Top 5 Powerful MP3 to OGG Converters in 2022

MP3 to OGG Converter

MP3 is a widespread audio format, and many people opt to preserve the files in this audio format. However, many people still intend to convert the MP3 into OGG format. However, finding a straightforward MP3 to OGG Converter is a daunting task.

You’re fortunate that we’ll help you select a reliable converter as we aim to explore 5 brilliant MP3 to OGG converters in today’s discussion.

Part 1: HitPaw Video Converter

HitPaw Video Converter gives a sublime touch and is considered the best tool to convert from MP3 to OGG. A flawless converter offers a pretty fast conversion process, courtesy of the hardware acceleration feature.

It is compatible with 1000+ audio and video formats, and you can also edit the audio and video files using this tool.

Moreover, it also allows you to download fascinating videos from multiple websites, including Facebook, Twitter, DailyMotion, Instagram, etc.

Features

It helps you convert the audio and video files

Supports 1000+ video and audio formats

It comes with a simple yet mouth-watering user interface.

Allows you to download exciting videos from hundreds of video websites

Steps of converting MP3 to OGG

Step 1:

Install the HitPaw Video Converter on your PC and launch the program without delay.

Step 2:

After entering the main interface, tap the ”Add Audio” icon and get the MP3 file uploaded there.

Step 3:

In this phase, you need to select OGG as your destination audio output format and start converting it by tapping Convert. Once the conversion gets completed, download the file to your preferred destination.

Part 2: Audacity

Audacity is another spectacular open-source tool that can help you convert MP3 to OGG. It also enables you to record audio files.

Although it supports limited audio formats, it helps you explore various terrific audio formats. Moreover, it also helps you to copy, delete, cut, join, and split the audio file.

Features

Edit audios

Batch convert

Record audios

Convert audio to WAV, MP3, WMA, M4A, OGG, etc.

How to convert MP3 to OGG using Audacity?

Step 1:

Install the Audacity on your PC and launch it afterward. Next up, select the MP3 file you’d like to convert and import it to Audacity’s interface.

Step 2:

Navigate to Export Multiple after hitting the File and Export options.

Step 3:

After selecting the output format, choose the OGG format and tap the Export button to download it.

Part 3: Freemake Video Converter

Freemake Video Converter is a versatile converter that allows you to convert the audio and video files into 500+ audio and video formats.

Using this fantastic tool, you’ve got the chance to extract the audio from a video. On top of that, it also allows you to edit your audio and video files.

Features

It helps you convert your files to 500+ audio and video formats

Allows you to edit the audio files

Extracts the audio from a video

How to convert MP3 to OGG using Freemake video converter?

Step 1:

Get the latest Freemake Video Converter installed on your system and launch the software afterward.

Step 2:

You can import the MP3 file by tapping the ” Audio button” out there. You can also trim the audio before converting it to your desired format.

Step 3:

Choose OGG as your output format and get the audio clip exported after putting everything in order.

Part 4: HitPaw Online Video Converter

If you don’t want to download any tool but still aspire to convert OGG to MP3 online, HitPaw Online Video Converter can help you get what you’ve wanted. It is a completely free online tool that allows you to convert video and audio files without paying any penny.

On top of that, HitPaw Online Video Converter comes with an intuitive yet highly professional interface, as you’ll only need to follow a few steps to convert your files. Moreover, this tool’s usage is entirely safe as it doesn’t threaten your system.

Features

It helps you convert audio and video files for free

It doesn’t come up with watermark ads or any limitation

Easy to use

High-level security

How to convert MP3 to OGG using HitPaw Video Converter?

Step 1:

First of all, you’ll need to visit the official website of HitPaw Online Video Converter by using a web browser.

Step 2:

After navigating to HitPaw Online Video Converter, select the ”Choose File” icon to import the MP3 file you’d like to convert into OGG file format.

Step 3:

In this phase, you’ll need to select the OGG format as your destination audio format. Once the conversion ends, choose Download to export the file.

Part 5: VLC

VLC is a sublime OGG to MP3 converter that allows you to convert the audio files easily. Using this audio player, you can play and convert audio files effortlessly.

However, it doesn’t support batch conversion, but still, it can serve your purpose when you tend to convert MP3 files to MP3.

Features

Play video and audio files

Convert files to video and audio format

Add subtitles

Steps of converting MP3 to OGG with VLC

Step 1:

Launch the VLC Media Player and tap the” File” icon. Next up, you’ll need to select ”Convert/Stream”.

Step 2:

Import the MP3 file to the program’s interface.

Step 3:

Select OGG as your output format and adjust the audio settings by tapping the” Customize” icon.

Step 4:

Download the converted file by tapping ” Save as File”.

Conclusion

That marks the end of our discussion, and we haven’t ended the debate before telling you about the five excellent tools that can convert MP3 to OGG.

Every tool we’ve talked about gives a fascinating vibe, and you can try every tool to eliminate your fears.

Despite the good impression of all the tools, HitPaw Video Converter comes out as the best MP3 to OGG converter.