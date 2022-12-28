Top 5 Reasons to Keep DIRECTV

Are you still used to watching shows, movies, and sports on TV? Do you believe satellite services are better and cheaper than streaming platforms? If yes, then DirecTV will prove to be the right choice for you!

DirecTV is an American satellite video service that provides content from famous local channels, including Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and PBS.

It broadcasts live sports as well as streams important Golf and Tennis events. . Unfortunately, DirecTV is a geo-restricted service and provides services in the US only. However, if you live in the UK, you are lucky because you can watch directv in uk using a reliable VPN.

In this article, you’ll know exactly why you need to keep DirecTV.

Why Keep DirecTV – Top 5 Reasons

There’s a lot more to DirecTV than what meets the eye – here are the top five reasons why you need to keep DirecTV:

1. Better Quality Videos

Who likes watching shows and movies with poor video quality? Most streaming services offer extremely low video quality, ruining the streaming experience. However, Satellite channels like DirecTV deliver high-quality content.

DirecTV uses HDTV technology, offering High Definition watching experience. The use of this technology lets the service broadcast content in higher resolution and quality.

Moreover, it uses DVR technology to record your favorite shows so you can watch them later. This feature lets you record more than one program simultaneously,fixing your show time-clashing problem as well.

2. Access to a Wide Variety of Content

From Fox, ABC, ESPN, and NBC, to CBS, PBS, and many more, DirecTV has approximately 3000+ channels available in its package. It provides a huge library of content full of amazing movies, TV shows, documentaries, music, and sports.

DirecTV has content of all categories and genres and for all age groups. That’s not all; it has an efficient search optimization that helps you find your desired shows in seconds.

You can watch live sports from the following channels on DirecTV:

Fox Sports

CBS Sports Network

Sportsman Channel

Golf Channel

Tennis Channel

NBA TV and many more

Here are a few of the best TV shows to watch on DirecTV:

The White Lotus

House of the Dragon

Interview with the Vampire

Saturday Night Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Walking Dead

3. Affordable than Streaming Services

One essential thing to consider while choosing a broadcasting service should be its pricing plans. DirecTV proves to go easier on the pocket than the streaming services.

Top streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, have pricing plans starting from $9.99 per month and $14.99 per month. Whereas DirecTV’s most basic plan costs $64.99 for a year.

If you divide this cost by 12, it will be 5.4, which means DirecTV costs you only $5.4 per month! No video service provider is that affordable – isn’t that amazing?

4. Easy Payment Method

Some service providers bill individually for different services used by you. However, that’s not the case with DirecTV. It has one concrete bill for all the services you use. This means you don’t have to go through the long payment method.

Moreover, if you turn on autopay through your card, your life will become even easier.

5. Reliable Help Services

In 2007, DirecTV was awarded for customer satisfaction. When it comes to solving customer queries, no satellite TV service does it better than DirecTV.

Whether you’re facing dish alignment, blocked signal, or cable problems, DirecTV can help you in a flash so you can watch your favourite shows and movies without interruptions.

DirecTV understands that most people go through technical difficulties when using a video service, maintaining a helpful customer service. They resolve queries and issues efficiently and as the topmost priority.

Their reliable services are one of the main reasons why DirecTV is so popular amongst its users.

Which Devices are Supported by DirecTV?

There are many devices that are compatible with DirecTV. For your ease, we have listed them down below:

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV (Second generation or higher)

Apple TV (Fourth generation or higher)

Samsung Smart TVs

Google Chromecast (Second generation or higher)

Apple products, including iPhone, IPad, and MacBook (IOS 11 or higher)

Android devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets (OS 7.1 or higher)

Wrap Up!

When we think of satellite video services, DirecTV is the first name that pops up. Even though it is a geo-restricted service, it can be accessed in countries like the UK by using a good VPN.

There are several reasons why you should keep DirecTV, including its high-quality and resolution videos, use of HDTV and DVR technologies, a wide variety of content libraries, affordable pricing plans, easy payment methods, and commendable customer service.

Therefore, by keeping DirecTV, you can watch your favorite shows, sports channel, and more without interruptions.