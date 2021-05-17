Top 5 Tik Tok Watermark Remover Software And App In 2021

Thousands and millions of users use Tiktok every single day and spend hours on it. Needless to say, the content creators on the platform love it just as much as the audiences. But the biggest issue they face while posting Tik Tok content elsewhere is getting rid of that watermark. If you have the same problem, here are five Tiktok watermark remover options with their features, specifications, and pros and cons.

1. The Best Tik Tok Watermark Remover For Windows / Mac

System Requirements:

Operating system Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or 10, Mac OS 10, 13 and Later

512 MB memory (RAM) for Windows and 2GB for Mac

60 MB hard disk free space

Intel Dual-Core processor

Price:

Windows:

$4.99 for one month

$6.99 for one quarter

$9.99 for one year

Mac:

$8.99 for one month

$12.99 for one quarter

$19.99 for one year

Introduction and Features:

HitPaw Watermark Remover is a popular watermark remover Tik Tok application that helps you remove that unwanted logo from your images and videos. You can also use it to remove photos stamps and text from your pictures and videos and drastically change the outlook of your content. If your image has only one colour, you can choose two features, including edge filling and smooth filling. However, if you have a picture that has mixed colours and textures in it, you can use Texture Repair. Similarly, if you want to remove the watermark from your video, choose the file that you want to import into the platform and mark a specific area that holds the watermark. If the video has several different watermarks at different points, you can also remove them all.

Pros

It is very cheap and budget-friendly.

The design is user-friendly and very simple to use.

The software is safe to use without any viruses or unnecessary ads.

Cons

Registration is necessary if you want to export the final watermark-free pictures and videos to your computer.

2. The Best Tik Tok Watermark Remover For Windows Without Blur

System Requirements:

Operation system Windows 10, 8, and 7

Resolution 5K 4K 2K, 1080 pixels, and 768 pixels

Price:

$8.99 for one month

$14.99 for one quarter

$19.99 for one year

Introduction And Features

HitPaw Toolkit watermark Tik Tok remover software is one of the easiest ones to use. The features include spitting the video, extracting specific clips from it, converting videos to GIF, rotating videos, cropping them, slowing them down, and much more. HitPaw Toolkit also features a tool to remove watermarks. To extract the watermark or logo manually, you can use the video crop feature. Simply choose the option to Crop and Rotate and crop the dimensions of the video until you can no longer see the watermark. Some other incredible features of the platform include meme generator, speed changing, and adding music, etc.

Pros:

The interface is quite user-friendly and easy to understand.

The prices are very reasonable and affordable for professional content creators.

The watermark removing tool gives out seamless results.

Cons:

It only has Windows version now.

3. The Best Watermark Tik Tok Remover Online (Free)

System Requirements:

It can work on all the systems

Price: Free

Introduction And Features:

Pros:

It’s easy to use and only takes a few minutes to figure out the process.

The interface is not complicated, even though it’s free.

You can use it on Android, iPhone, Mac, or Windows PC.

Cons:

Only support the video that is less than 20MB.

4. The Best Tik Tok Logo Remover Online (Free Without Blur)

System Requirements:

You can use it on all the browsers and systems.

Price:

Free

Introduction And Features:

This Tik Tok logo remover – Pixlr is currently being compared to Photoshop because it’s that good. The most incredible difference between Photoshop and Pixlr is that the latter is SaaS software. The application operates in a cloud and gives tremendous advantages to both the user and the developer. Apart from making incredible changes to one’s content, it is also an excellent way to remove watermarks. Simply upload an image to the platform and click on Retouch. Now click to watermark and drag your mouse to get rid of it completely. Other features on the platform include a colour replacement, eraser tool, liquifying tool, and many more.

Pros:

It is available for iPad, iPhone, and Androids.

The interface is simple and very easy to use.

You can use the same platform to edit your photos and transform them.

Cons:

You have to purchase the Creative Pack and the Premium version if you want to access more features like stock content.

The Best Tik Tok Video Watermark Remover App For Android / iPhone (Without Blur Supported)

System Requirements:

It can work on iPhone and Android

Price:

Free

Introduction And Features:

Video Eraser is a classic iPhone and Android app to remove Tik Tok watermark. In fact, it might just be the quickest and easiest remove Tik Tok watermark app. Video Eraser has two different ways to remove a watermark. You can either remove it via the Removing feature, as discussed above, or use the Crop Video feature to remove it without blurring. Once you think it looks good enough, you can download the final results and save them on your computer or phone.

Pros:

Downloading is a fairly straightforward process.

Using and navigating through the software is just as simple.

You can get a free trial without investing in it.

Cons:

Removing the logo can take longer than other tools

Final words

There you go! Those are five of the best Tiktok watermark remover options on the market right now. Based on their features, prices, requirements, and pros and cons, you can choose which one is the best for you. But if you still need some help, here is a personal recommendation: The HitPaw Watermark Remover is by far the best Tik Tok watermark remover on the market. It is easy to use, produces seamless results, and does not give you a hard time navigating through the technical parts of the software. Overall, it can get rid of your Tik Tok watermark for good, and no one will ever know!