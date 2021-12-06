Top 5 Trending Girl Games 2022

If you are a girl or not a girl but searching for the top 5 best girl games in this era then we are here today to tell you about top girl games. We have a list and a short detail about all these games. This short detail will help you to make the right decision about these games.

Here the list of these games is below. And some interesting features of all games are also described here which will help you to choose the right game for yourself. So be ready to start a new journey and know interesting facts about these games.

Project Qt Mod Apk

The first game that comes to our mind is project qt mod apk which is famous today with more than 100M+ downloads on the google play store. This is the game of alien girls. These girls have special powers and abilities in them and they came from another planet.

If you are a girl then it is absolutely perfect for you. The story of project qt is very simple. There is a land and monsters have attacked the land. Now they are destroying everything, even trying to vanish the human beings from that land.

For saving that land the girls of project qt came from space in the shape of aliens and then they show their powers in front of monsters and try to banish them from the earth to save human beings. So it’s all in your hand to fight with monsters and save your people. Don’t waste your time and download project qt mod apk right now.

Azurlane

AZurlane game is another game which is famous now these days on play store. It is basically a ship fighting game. It has both aspects even action and as well as strategy. The game is basically made for ship fighting.

All the battles of azulene occur in the sea. As a ship fighting game, it is necessary to upgrade your ship perfectly and make it perfect if you want to get the victories. And the game has 3D graphics in it which is absolutely another interesting feature of the game. So if you want an action girl game then this is the best option for you.

Moe Ninja Girls

If you want to become a ninja then download the moe ninja girls apk on your mobile. It is a ninja girl game. First of all, you enter the Miyazaki school as a tutor of ninja girls. Your duty is to train them perfectly to get victories from enemies.

After teaching them there the time comes when some harsh enemies attack on your school and then you and your girls try hard to banish them from the earth with your powers and abilities. As more as you master there are more chances to save your school.

The main duty in this game is to save a school and find more ninja girls for your team. Because you know a big team has big power. The game offers 3D graphics which will also help you to enjoy this game perfectly.

Project Makeover

If you are finding a fashion casual game then in this way the best option for you is project makeover mod apk. It is basically a fashion game and your duty is to make your character beautiful in front of judges and fashion designers.

First of all, you need to select an avatar for yourself. Then as a fashion designer, it’s your duty to make him/her beautiful as you can. Then there is also an option to decorate their room because they will live with you.

In this game, you can make perfect your avatar and his/her room. The games give you two experiences. As more as you do your job perfect, there are more chances to win conquests from opponents.

Cooking Madness

There is also the best option for cook girls who love to cook. Cooking madness mod apk is a game in which you have to handle your kitchen and restaurant. First of all the cooking period comes. In which you have to cook the best and delicious food for your visitors.

And then it is also necessary to serve them as soon as possible. By this, they will attract towards you and become your perfect customers for all time. Sometimes they will also give you a big tip for good food and serving. In this way, you will earn more money and this money will use to upgrade your kitchen items and accessories.

The interesting fact about this game is that it has full HD 3D graphics in it which will give you a classy look while playing this game. So if you want to make a cook then your kitchen is waiting for you. Download cooking madness right now!