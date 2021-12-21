Top 6 Anime Games For Android And iOS

For those who enjoy gaming on cell phones and the famous Japanese Anime, a list of the best anime-style games for Android and iOS can be a good way to discover interesting titles that follow this line. And no, there are not a few options. In fact, separating the games that really deserve attention from those that just look good is not an easy task.

Fortunately, We created this post precisely to help you save time in this regard. That is, I have separated here a list with “specimens” of unquestionable quality… let’s take a look?

Anime Games For Android And iOS

1. Epic Seven

Described as a title that gives players the chance to “play an anime”, Epic Seven is a 2D RPG that offers a huge amount of characters and a set of mechanics that manage to hold the player’s attention for a long time. Also, the game’s story is very well constructed and makes the involvement and immersion great. To top it off, the impeccable look and the artistic style adopted make Epic Seven a must for anime fans.

2. Exos Heroes

Following the same idea of ​​“playing an anime”, Exos Heroes is an option that follows several defining premises of RPG games and still presents a story worthy of note, in which the characters are extremely captivating. For those who enjoy the legendary J-RPGs, Exos Heroes ends up being one of the mobile options that come closest to the classics. And when we also consider the beauty of the game’s constructions, we realize that we are facing an almost mandatory experience.

3. Grand Chase Mobile

Grand Chase Mobile is a port of the action RPG that has been very successful for nearly two decades. Logically, as this version was released a few years ago, whoever decides to invest in the adventure will already find a good series of modern elements, which harmonize with the essential aspects of the classic. Regarding the look, Grand Chase Mobile displays beautiful scenarios and characters built with great refinement. Furthermore, the gameplay remains action-packed and there is no lack of “in-game” options to keep players entertained.

4. Naruto X Boruto: Ninja Voltage

Returning to talking about games that were really inspired by existing animes, our list now “bumps” on the great Naruto X Boruto: Ninja Voltage. The title alternates between moments of action and strategy with great efficiency and manages to snatch players with its dynamism. As if that wasn’t enough, we still have a large number of characters at our disposal and the opportunity to assemble teams according to our preferences. So, who is a fan of the anime Naruto and Boruto ends up having several reasons to continue dedicating themselves to the game?

5. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

With “visual novel air”, but displaying gameplay worthy of RPG fans, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is another amazing option that could not be left out of this list. The game’s combats have a very strong strategic aspect and all the support mechanics make it very engaging. What’s more, the game has a beautiful story, options for multiplayer play and some details that only anime fans will know how to appreciate.

6 Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle

Still focusing on the Dragon Ball franchise universe, I would also like to mention the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle game. Overall, this title promotes intense fights, which are displayed from a different perspective and make a huge impact, due to the beautiful graphics. In the game, players also find a huge team of characters and can afford to build powerful teams, in which even eternal rivals can work together. Without a doubt, a great option for anyone who enjoys the work of Akira Toriyama.