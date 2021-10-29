Top 7 Ways to Fix When Netflix Not Working Error Occurs | How To

Netflix is one of the largest media streaming platforms with an extensive library which contains numerous movies, TV shows, documentaries, etc. As of now, it has more than 200 million subscribers.

However, Netflix is not immune to service outages or technical glitches. While watching your favourite movie or TV show on Netflix, you might come across several errors on it. One such error is the ‘Netflix Not Working’ error.

Thus, here we are with a list of methods which you can execute to fix ‘Netflix Not Working’ error on almost every compatible device.

Are Netflix accounts Available for Free?

Originally, Netflix is a subscription-based media streaming website. Thus, one needs to purchase a subscription to stream movies and TV shows on it.

However, there are several websites which frequently release a list of Usernames and Passwords which can be used to access Netflix accounts for free. You can search for such websites on Google and make use of the login credentials of free Netflix accounts provided by them.

How to fix ‘Netflix Not Working’ error?

1. Check your Network Connection.

If you are connected to a WiFi or cellular network, check the status of its internet connection. You can also check if other applications are working efficiently.

Also, the internet speed should be at least 3 Mbps for Netflix to smoothly stream your favourite movie or TV show.

2. Active streaming limit reached.

If you are having a basic plan, it allows only one device to stream media. The standard plan allows two devices and the premium plan allows four devices to stream media simultaneously.

However, you can log in with your Netflix account on more than the allowed number of devices. Thus, if the number of devices that can stream media at a time is fulfilled, no other device can stream media using that account.

To prevent this, do not share your login credentials and regularly change your password.

3. Update the application.

The developers of Netflix work round the clock to improve its user interface as well as to add new features. Thus, if your Netflix application is not up-to-date, then you might face the ‘Netflix Not Working’ error.

So, head over to your respective application managers and search for an update. If available, do update your Netflix application to the latest version.

4. Clear cache.

Cache memory stores all the frequently used data so that it can be quickly accessed to save time and data. Sometimes, this data gets corrupted, leading to the ‘Netflix Not Working’ error.

You can easily clear the cache memory of Netflix from settings. Then, relaunch Netflix and this error will be automatically fixed.

5. Using Error Code.

If you see an error code or message on your screen, enter the code into the search bar of the website mentioned below. Here, will be provided with some troubleshooting steps recommended by Netflix.

https://help.netflix.com/en/troubleshooting

6. Re-login to your Netflix account.

Sometimes all you need to do is log out of your Netflix account and re-login to get rid of this error.

7. Check if Netflix is down.

If none of the above methods could fix the Netflix Not Working’ error, then it is possible that the Netflix servers are down. In that case, all you can do is be patient till the servers are up.

You can check the status of Netflix servers using various websites such as

https://www.isitdownrightnow.com/

https://downdetector.com

Conclusion:

If you ever come across an error on Netflix, resulting in ‘Netflix Not Working’ then you can make use of the various methods listed above.

If you know of any better method to fix ‘Netflix Not Working’ error, then do let us know about it in the comments section below.