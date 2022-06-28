Top 9 Best Vein Viewer Device

A vein viewer is a handheld device that projects a map of the patient’s veins onto the skin’s surface.

The basic idea behind vein viewers is to use the difference in light absorption between blood and surrounding tissue to show users where the blood is flowing. Hemoglobin absorbs more light than the surrounding tissue.

The device projects near-infrared light onto the body and interpret the light reflected by surrounding tissue. It then projects a real-time image onto the body to highlight the veins.

Getting a good and clean puncture is much easier when you have a map of the patient’s veins in front of you.

Why Do I need A Vein Viewer?

In medical practice, vein viewer devices can make a significant difference.

Veinpuncher will boost confidence in new practitioners. This device provides them an advantage in terms of gaining experience.

Patients will feel more at ease if the vein viewer illuminates the blood vessels visually. They will ensure that the practitioner will not have difficulty obtaining a good stick.

The benefits are especially noticeable in patients with edema, rolling veins, the elderly, children, and others with difficult-to-see veins.

Top Best Vein Viewer Device You May Want to Try

You may get confused with the large market of vein viewers. People will give you tons of advice on choosing the right brand. Among thousands of brands, we are suggesting some top brands that will bring the best result in your journey to find those hard-to-find veins.

1. Aimvein Vein Viewer

Aimvein illuminates veins beneath the skin, allowing medical professionals to perform precise venipuncture procedures. In particular, this device can save both time and lives in an emergency. AimVein allows you to find a good vein on all patients of different skin types for blood draws, IVs, etc.

It employs cool light that is not harmful to the eyes. AimVein has normal and inverse imaging modes with seven imaging colors. You will experience more detailed and accurate results when you optimize vein images. You can adjust the light for optimal viewing no matter where you are. Furthermore, it has a battery-saving sleep mode that will not drain the battery.

AimVein also includes an optional image enhancer system for clearer imaging. AimVein simply shows you how to move your needle under the skin without damaging the vein. This vein viewer device comes with a one-year warranty and can be replaced if there is a defect. The most recent AimVein PRO 2.0 is the best vascular imaging option.

An optional mobile cart stent and a desktop fixed stent are also available to evaluate the area. It increases the likelihood of a successful first stick by 3.5X.

Furthermore, AimVein is a well-known brand name that does not rely on previous success. AimVein manufacturers’ motto is to assist medical professionals in any way they can to serve patients in pain.

AimVein provides three models to choose from: scaffolding, tabletop, and handheld. The best products are AimVein Pro 2.0, AimVein Enhancer 2.0, AimVein Go 2.0, and AimVein Go 1.0.

Key Features

Net weight: 0.28 kg

30 frames per second for image processing

Battery life is approximately 2.5 hours

Easily and quickly detect veins.

You have the options to choose from three different devices, depending on your needs.

The device that emits no radiation

2. Hellovein Vein Viewer

The HelloVein vein viewer employs advanced two-dimensional digital contrast technology to generate clear vascular mapping in an image projected directly onto the skin. Using that image, medical personnel can find a vein to stick and increase their first-stick success rate to 100%. HelloVein imaging is so clear that staff can see the vascular structure, vein positioning and branches, and blood flow. The bottom line is that this highly efficient, simple-to-use vein detection device improves staff performance and patient satisfaction.

Hellovein’s four modes are designed to improve the vein light’s performance. Medical personnel can switch from the standard operational mode to an enhanced mode to locate difficult-to-find veins or an inverse mode to change the image to negative for easier viewing. In addition to these three modes, a fourth sleeping mode helps save battery life and ensures HelloVein is ready when needed.

One of the great features of the HelloVein vein light is that medical personnel can adjust the image size to best serve different types of patients like infants and young children and the obese and elderly. For example, when working with a small child, staff would choose small image size.

Hellovein’s vein detection devices have received FDA, ISO, and CE certification. The company is dedicated to maintaining the highest production and customer service levels. Their responsive support team is eager to assist clients in optimizing their use of HelloVein to improve staff performance and patient satisfaction. As a result, HelloVein is now used in over 100 countries worldwide and has been certified as an ISO13485 quality system by TUV Rheinland in Germany.

Key Features

Improved first-stick success rate due to clear imaging

FDA Class II medical device of the highest quality

Small and lightweight for one-handed operation

Uses safe infrared light that is not harmful to the eyes or skin

Sleep mode extends battery life, and the charging stand makes charging simple.

Hellovein’s 4 Advanced Performance Modes.

3. Accuvein Vein Viewer

Accuvein, based in the United States, is the first to introduce a handheld vein viewing system. Accuvein uses two lasers for vein imaging: an invisible infrared laser and a visible red laser. These two lasers operate in tandem to provide real-time imaging of the subcutaneous vascular system up to 10 mm deep.

Accuvein can quickly show a broad view of veins because the laser has deeper access under the skin. Accuvein, like other handheld devices, has an easy-to-use interface that is suitable for all skin types and body shapes.

Again, the device’s disadvantage is its high price, which not everyone can afford. Accuvein, unlike the other devices mentioned earlier, does not have compatible features.

When compared to other vein viewers, Accuvein is simply an expensive device. Because lasers are harmful to human skin, eyes, and bodies, Accuvein cannot be used near a patient’s eye and is not safe to use directly on the skin.

Key Fetures

Two lasers are employed.

Lasers penetrate 10 mm deep.

Visible venous imaging

All skin tones and body shapes are welcome

There are a standard viewing mode, an inverse model, and brightness level options.

There are no vents or openings, and the device can be wiped clean without using any special tools.

There are no special and compulsory precautions when using this product.

Because the optical system is permanently aligned, there is no need for preventive maintenance.

4. VeinViewer

VeinViewer is the only vein viewer with HD imaging and Df2 (Digital Full Field) technology that can benefit you and improve the total patient experience by reducing the number of sticks, potentially improving intravenous catheter dwell times, and avoiding associated complications. Calculate the potential cost savings associated with VeinViewer technology using our ROI calculator.

VeinViewer provides valuable information throughout the vascular access procedure and should be used to help assess the patient before, during, and after the procedure. VeinViewer can help everyone, from the novice to the experienced clinician.

The most visible vein is not always the best access option. VeinViewer provides practitioners with assessment data to help them make better decisions.

Unpredictable factors can make advancing the catheter difficult and may necessitate restarting the procedure. Exclusive to VeinViewer, real-time Df2 imaging allows you to react quickly and adjust your technique to help ensure a successful outcome.

After catheter placement, using VeinViewer to assess vessel patency can help avoid complications and improve the patient experience.

Key Features

Locate veins up to 10mm deep for PIV and 15mm deep for blood pattern assessments that are clinically relevant to a peripheral procedure.

Determine the location of valves and bifurcations to avoid these potentially dangerous structures.

Determine the best access point and vessel target for the length of the catheter.

Before IV placement and during site review, evaluate the blood refill rate using real-time visual feedback .

Navigate the vessel’s curves.

Consider a vein that is rolling.

Confirm a patent IV by visually inspecting the flush of IV fluids to see if the catheter is properly flowing.

Detect a hematoma as it forms from an accidental puncture and potentially avoids an infiltration.

Confirming a successful peripheral IV placement may aid in the avoidance of central lines such as PICC or CVC.

5. Veinlite Vein Viewer

The Veinlite LEDX is one of the most effective options for sclerotherapy practitioners. The EMS PRO and Veinlite LEDX devices are manufactured by the same company. However, the Veinlite LEDX Transilluminator is a superior product in terms of performance.

Once again, this device is very expensive, and it can sometimes be a high-priced portable vein viewer. However, the extra power and high-performance features of Veinlite should not be overlooked. It is the most effective method of sclerotherapy. A large opening area allows for a clear view of venous imaging.

It has a long battery capacity, so you will not have to stop working. Aside from that, you can choose a color that helps with contrast imaging. Some users of this device have stated that the Veinlite LEDX is not worth purchasing. Everyone’s choice, after all, and no one can force it.

Key Features

Battery life is extended.

A large opening area allows for clear imaging.

Design of a ring for larger patients

Ideal for sclerotherapy

Color selection that is unique for enhanced contrast imaging.

6. iiSM Vein Viewer

Seung Min Jin, a Korean chemistry researcher, founded iiSM in 2017. The iiSM Vein Probe is not the same as the vein viewers we previously mentioned. Instead of directly projecting a vein image onto the skin’s surface, Vein Probe displays a vessel map on a screen. The image quality of the veins is quite good. However, it will be more difficult for nurses because they will have to perform venipuncture on their patients while staring at the screen.

The iiSM has two main types of vein probes, both of which are not portable. The desk type is only aimed at the arm part of patients, particularly the lower arms, while the stand type has a mobile stand. Furthermore, the continuous running time of the vein probe is 1.5h, which is significantly less than the other brands in our table.

Key Features

Automatic brightness adjustment

Touchscreen

A camera that can freely rotate

Examine the target. Various patients’ subcutaneous blood vessels (including capillaries)

The Probe Method. Non-invasive infrared technology.

Depth Probe Within 10 mm of the skin’s surface.

Magnification Option 1 X, 2 X, and 4 X are all possible.

Automatic Adjustment Function.

Specialized Light Function.

Method of Operation.

Support for internal batteries.

7. VIVOLIGHT VEIN VIEWER

The Projection Vein Viewer 800F has taken the place of the V500S. Its basis is that human hemoglobin absorbs more infrared light than other tissues. Our cutting-edge imaging processing unit can detect up to 80% of invisible veins. The processed vein image is precisely and synchronously projected back onto the skin.

Lateral Medical is an Australian-owned company. It specializes in providing medical professionals with innovative medical supplies and products to improve patient care. We are the leading provider of a diverse range of products in Australia. Lateral Medical is the sole provider of Vein Viewer products, including the Vivolight 800F.

Key features

Adjustable Brightness

Light in Weight.

Harmless Light Source.

Different modes for different Projection Styles.

Improved First Puncture Success Rate.

Accurate Baby Vein Projection.

8. Qualmedi Vein Viewer

The Qualmedi QV-500 Vein Viewer is a portable vein locator. It can accurately and timely project the image of blood vessels on the skin’s surface. It is very easy to hold due to its ergonomic design. In addition, a desktop stand and mobile trolley are available as options for a variety of application scenarios.

Assist doctors and nurses in easily locating veins in patients with various conditions, such as obesity, hairy or dark skin, etc. It significantly increases the puncture success rate, lowering the cost and pain.

This device can also examine varicose vein patients and avoid closed or bifurcated veins.

The QV-500 Vein Viewer has several user-defined functions that can be tailored to different ages, body shapes, skin colors, weights, and operating environments.

Key Features

Three sizes are available: adults, children, and newborns.

Seven Colors: Suitable for various skin tones or environments.

Five Brightness Levels: Set the projection image to the most comfortable brightness.

Sleep Mode: Enter low power mode when the user requires short intervals and can be quickly woken up.

Enter low power mode when the user requires short intervals and can be quickly woken up. Inversion: Reduces hair interference and improves blood vessel visibility.

Enhance Mode: Improves the visibility of blood vessels.

Improves the visibility of blood vessels. Detection of infrared light without causing harm to the human body

Best detection range: 15-25cm

Project alignment precision: +0.3mm

The battery power can be displayed in the upper projected image, and a Low Battery Power prompt can be displayed.

Panasonic 3400mA lithium-ion rechargeable battery

TI projection technology from the United States

Charging power supply: OUTPUT 5V 2.0A, INPUT 100V-240V ac 50Hz-60Hz

280g in weight

Dimensions: 20cm(L)*6.2cm(W)*5.5cm (H)

9. NAVI-60 Vein Viewer

The Medcaptain VeinNavi® vein locator NAVI-60 is used for gentle and precise vein puncture and displays veins on the skin’s surface. This feature identifies veins at various depths, thereby avoiding mispunctuates and reducing the likelihood of vein hardening and scarring.

The device has a large display and a simple and intuitive keypad. The size of the projection surface and the colour of the projection can both be adjusted as needed. The vein viewer can operate on both battery and main power. The powerful lithium battery provides approximately 2.5 hours of continuous operation and can be fully charged in 4 hours.

The vein viewer is ideal for paediatrics, oncology, vascular medicine, and cardiology. It also serves as a useful support in sclerotherapy and cauterisation therapy, ensuring optimal results. If necessary, a rolling stand and a table stand are available, allowing for ideal and hands-free positioning of the venography device above the puncture site.

Key Features