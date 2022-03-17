Top Home Buying Apps of 2022

Searching for a new home is a very time-consuming and difficult task, especially if you’re new to the place or looking for something particular like old homes. There’s so much to consider from a good neighbourhood, nearby school, parks, and markets to shop regular groceries while shopping for a new home.

However, with the help of advanced real estate apps, homebuyers can reduce time and streamline the whole property buying process. These apps provide great convenience to everyone, including home sellers, renters, and buyers.

You can search all the features, locations, prices, comparison, communication with the authoritative person, and so much more in these apps. However, don’t forget the insurance while purchasing or selling any property, especially the ones that require special attention, like older homes. Due to that, it’s vital to choose the best insurance companies for older homes.

We interviewed Sara Routhier, Managing Editor and Outreach Director at Insurance Company Reviews, and have compiled a list of best home buying apps she recommended for you to shop, close and even build the house of your dreams.

Today’s buyers are tech-savvy, making the purchase and closing process very different than those of just a decade ago. That said, let’s have a look at the top real estate apps for house hunting.

#1: Zillow

The top real estate app on the list is the Zillow app due to its amazing features and services. This app has over 135 million properties in its database. The best feature of Zillow is that it offers futuristic 3D home tours to the users with the help of panoramic images and floor plan views. It’s available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Pros:

Users can tour the Zillow-owner houses without any agent or appointment, and the house can be unlocked through the app

User-friendly dashboard and Zestimate feature to evaluate estimate that changer over time

Detailed filter and search criteria

More than 135 million homes are available

Cons:

There’s no guarantee that the user’s house will be sold, according to Zillow Zestimate

Properties may feature multiple agents, yet only one of them is actual lister

#2: Realtor.com

This app is among the most reliable and popular home buying apps. An official search portal for the National Association of Realtors makes this app unique and easy to communicate with the real estate agent near the user. The best feature of this app is the property profile details that include everything from the noise level of the neighbourhood to the FEMA flood zone.

Pros:

It allows you to hide your listing

Listings are detailed

You can connect your account with a spouse or friend to make your search easy

Cons:

After clicking “Contract Agent,” it takes you to the local agents instead of the listing agent

Few glitches in the Android app

#3: Trulia

Trulia is another amazing real estate that provides extensive information about houses. The best thing about this app is its neighborhood-focus features.

Pros:

Listing includes legal protection information

Offers pre-qualified financing

Easy to use

Allow to contact the listing agent directly

Cons:

Too many notifications

#4: Redfin

Redfin is among the top real estate apps that offer a great combo of technology and great service with minimum agent commission. Users can easily schedule a virtual or in-person tour by contacting an agent directly through the app.

Pros:

Highly customizable in terms of house searching

Accurate estimation

Less agent commission

Cons:

Less detail about the neighbourhood and surroundings as compared to other real estate apps

Final words:

Being a first-time homebuyer is super exciting, but it can also get quite overwhelming in terms of spending so much money. Many people get tempted to make an impulsive decision while buying their first home that could damage their financial goals and retirement plans. So, be sure to do extensive research and always check the home insurance. You can also visit Insurance Company Reviews to get a better idea about the latest home insurance plans for your newly purchased property.