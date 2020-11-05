Top tips that every Samsung S9 user needs to know

Though it may be difficult to cast your mind back beyond the disastrous year we’re in the midst of right now, back in 2018 where the prospect of a global lockdown was little more than a box office disaster movie, the Samsung S9 was announced. Officially on sale in March, the phone was almost identical to the S8. Slight enhancements including a better performing camera and improvement to the position of the fingerprint scanner. It was generally well-received by critics though users were disappointed that Samsung had not made more changes to notable features.

Interestingly, despite being arguably the companies most refined smartphone, analysts suggested that by July 2018 Samsung had shipped only 31 million devices. If these figures were accurate, it would have made the device the companies worst-selling since the Galaxy S. While this may be alarming, the reality is people are keeping their devices a little longer and with the S9 coming shortly after the S8, many buyers simply were not in the market for an upgrade so soon. Considering people are paying more for their device, it seems they expect it to last longer than a single year cycle when the next upgrade arrives.

Despite the fact it’s almost 2 years since the device’s release, there remains a ton of users still relying on their Samsung S9 for personal and professional reasons. On top of those owning an S9 now, there’s a growing market for second-hand S9’s, fuelled by users trading in for upgrades. With this in mind, it’s likely that a great deal more people will become S9 owners shortly when they upgrade via the second-hand market.

Boost your battery life

Battery life can be the bane of many smartphone users lives and the Samsung S9 is no different. As we become increasingly dependent on our smartphones, the applications we use drain more battery than ever before. Working in the background they can quickly reduce a fully-charged phone to empty. There’s a simple way to boost your battery life. Simply head to Settings and type in ‘battery’ to the search box, scroll and select Battery. Once there you can select ‘Max’ which will optimise your device for the best battery use. Failing this you can purchase a portable charging case which is a great option for anybody tight on space as cases do not require cables and can be charged simultaneously with your device in the evening.

Unlock your S9

Device unlocking is fast becoming the top tip for smartphone users worldwide who want to get the most out of their device. As we cram more technology into devices, making them more capable than ever before, inevitably this causes prices to rise. The vast majority of the world owns a smartphone and so economies of scales have become limited. Despite this, consumers have gotten the taste for owning the latest technology. As a result of this network, contracts have become increasingly popular, giving buyers the option to spread their device cost of many months to a simple low monthly payment.

Sounds great, right? Well, there’s a few catches. Locked devices are a nightmare to travel with, leaving buyers open to expensive roaming charges, they are also worth around 20-30% less in the second-hand market, which is where users usually recoup some of the value of an upgrade. It’s easy and cheap to get over this, you can Unlock Samsung S9 devices with DirectUnlocks who boast over a decade of experience in smartphone unlocking and can complete the entire process from the comfort of your own home.

Personalise your home screen

Unlike Apple’s iPhone, the Samsung S9 runs on Android, meaning the home screen is highly customisable. Whereas Apple’s home screen is fixed, with the Samsung S9 you can change almost everything, from how crowded it is to the wallpaper you decide upon. Customising your home screen makes it user-friendly specific to you and improves your user experience. To personalise your home screen all you have to do is press and hold on any part of the screen.

So whether you want to save money, travel with your device, personalise the user experience of your Samsung S9 or boost your battery life this brief guide has something for everyone.