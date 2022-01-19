Top Tools Social Media Marketers use for Hashtags in 2022

We all know the importance of hashtags at this point when it comes to Instagram. In fact, you can’t do well with your marketing on Instagram if you don’t employ the right hashtags on your profile.

With this in mind, let’s review what we believe to be the best tools that social media marketers in the industry use to generate hashtags for Instagram. At the end of the day, your Instagram profile is only as good as your hashtag strategy.

1. Seek Socially

Seek Socially has been around for a hot minute, and as far as being an Instagram growth service that can help people with hashtags go, they are one of the best in the industry. This is because they use artificial intelligence to generate the best hashtags for your Instagram profile.

All you need to do is enter a hashtag that you use already, and they can suggest additional hashtags that relate to that specific keyword. You can either get random hashtags, or best match, and there are advanced features as well, so that you can find even more specific hashtags that relate to your niche.

2. Influencer Marketing Hub

The next tool on our list can help you with everything you need when it comes to creating the best hashtag strategy for your Instagram profile. All you need to do is upload the photo that you want to connect with the right hashtags, and once you’ve done this, their hashtag generator is going to create a template of your post, and then suggest relevant keywords.

You can choose five keywords to find the most relevant and popular hashtags for your content. The tool will generate 20 hashtags for you, including metrics of how many Instagrammers are using these hashtags.

3. Ingramer

Inflact is another tool that has been around for a little while at this point, that can help you grow your Instagram hashtag campaign, and make sure that everything is running smoothly.

They can help you find relevant hashtags once you have uploaded a link, photo, or keyword, and they use artificial intelligence to analyze your submission. They will generate average, frequent, and rare hashtags. They have a free version that you can make the most of as well, and with the free version, you will get six results for each category when it comes to hashtags.

4. Keyhole

Keyhole is a really helpful hashtag company that can help you with your social media hashtag strategy. They can help you with brand monitoring, campaign monitoring, market research, and more. They focus on another side of hashtag research.

They look at the effectiveness of your current campaign and try to predict the future of the hashtags that you’re using.

Final Thoughts

We hope that at this point, you understand the importance of hashtags in relation to your Instagram success. The more focus you put in to producing the right hashtags for your Instagram profile, the better you are going to do.

Make sure that you rely on some of the best tools in the industry for this, and there’s no doubt that you will be successful in the future.